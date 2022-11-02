comscore UPI witnesses 7.3 billion transactions in the month of October: NPCI
News

UPI records 7.3 billion transactions worth Rs 12.11 trillion in October

News

UPI had recorded 6.8 billion transactions in September, which were bumped up to 7.3 billion in October.

Highlights

  • The volume was up 73 percent while the value of transactions was up 57 percent (year-over-year).
  • Launched in 2016, UPI crossed 1 billion transactions in October 2019.
  • In FY23 to date, the UPI has processed 44.32 billion transactions worth Rs 75 trillion.
Untitled design - 2022-11-02T102652.213

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform processed 7.3 billion transactions in the month of October, a record high as India witnessed a bumper festive season. According to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI processed 7.3 billion transactions worth Rs 12.11 trillion in October. Also Read - Xiaomi quietly shuts down its financial services business in India: Report

The volume was up 73 percent while the value of transactions was up 57 percent (year-over-year). Also Read - NPCI partners with Worldline to bring UPI, RuPay to Europe: What this means for you

“UPI has been a game changer in real-time payments and is the most preferred choice of payment. UPI platform recorded 6.8 billion transactions in September 2022 and the festive month gave further boost with transactions reaching 7.3 billion in October,” said Sanjeev Chandak, Co-founder and CEO of fintech platform ftcash. Also Read - How to set up UPI Lite in BHIM app: A step-by-step guide

“Digitisation is enabling India to become a cashless economy and the surge in UPI transactions mirrors this upward trajectory towards digitisation,” he added.

Launched in 2016, UPI crossed 1 billion transactions in October 2019.

In FY23 to date, the UPI has processed 44.32 billion transactions worth Rs 75 trillion.

Nearly 76 percent Indians now prefer using UPI (unified payments interface) during online checkouts while more millennials (84 percent) are now using UPI when shopping online, a report showed on Tuesday.

As the physical, digital and virtual worlds are converging, Indians are willing to explore and purchase within apps/browsers as well from the social media platforms, according to new research from financial services technology provider FIS.

–IANS

  • Published Date: November 2, 2022 10:46 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 2, 2022 10:48 AM IST
