comscore NPCI reports UPI transactions value surpass $100 billion in India in October
News

UPI transactions value cross $100 billion for the first time in October: NPCI

News

Four out of every five PhonePe monthly active users are from Tier 2 and 3 cities, and two out of every three users are from Tier-3 towns. Over 63 percent of first-time transactions on the PhonePe app are to transfer money, confirming that this category acts as the initial hook for customers to download a UPI app.

  • Updated: November 2, 2021 1:33 PM IST
upi-

In the latest data release, the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) has revealed that India has witnessed a Rs 7.7 lakh crore (over $100 billion by value) digital transactions via unified payments interface (UPI) this month (October) for the first time. The reason behind this surge is record festive shopping across e-commerce platforms. The report reveals that the digital payments witnessed 4.2 billion UPI transactions in total. Also Read - Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

Also Read - Dhanteras 2021: Buy digital gold with these 4 apps

In September, the NPCI recorded digital payments worth Rs 6.54 lakh crore via 3.65 billion UPI transactions. Also Read - How to make UPI payments via QR code using your Samsung phone

Currently, PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm are the leaders in the digital payments space. PhonePe registered digital transactions worth Rs 3.06 lakh crore and Google Pay Rs 2.5 lakh crore in September.

PhonePe currently has over 325 million registered users. The platform is also accepted at over 22 million merchant outlets across India.

A PhonePe Pulse study in September revealed that over 300 million Indians from 19,000 pin codes now use digital payments.

Four out of every five PhonePe monthly active users are from Tier 2 and 3 cities, and two out of every three users are from Tier-3 towns.

Over 63 percent of first-time transactions on the PhonePe app are to transfer money, confirming that this category acts as the initial hook for customers to download a UPI app.

PhonePe registered 182 percent growth in transactions for this category and 72 percent growth in customers between Q2 2020 and Q2 2021.

(With inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: November 2, 2021 1:32 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 2, 2021 1:33 PM IST

Best Sellers