  • US blogger draws criticism on social media for calling India 'too poor' after losing her iPhone X
US blogger draws criticism on social media for calling India 'too poor' after losing her iPhone X

  • Published: January 8, 2019 2:40 PM IST
Pursuing a career as a blogger, and a social media influence can be a challenging job and can put one in a difficult spot. Colleen Grady, a US-based travel blogger, Yoga instructor, and Instagram influencer got to know this first hand after making a recent post on her Instagram account. According to the information available on the internet, Grady implied that Indians are too poor to own an iPhone after losing her iPhone X in Jaipur. The screenshots of the post went viral on social media and users started calling out the racism in the post.

According to the screenshot and initial reports, Grady made the post after losing her “sleek, expensive, 5-month-old iPhone X”. She went on to add that she lost the phone “in the poorest most overcrowded country” that she has “ever visited”. She referred to Jaipur as “one of the most scammy tourist cities in all of India”. Grady described the incident when she dropped the device while putting it in her purse giving details of how she tried to find the phone. She added that she was hopeless as the “cell phone is worth more money than some people in this country will have their whole lifetime.”

She even asserted that people will find the iPhone X as “really complicated” if people have not used the device. This was not all as she tried to explain her point stating that “even if someone found” the device “they probably would not even know what to do with it”. Grady also added the details about finding the device saying that “someone called back” from the phone and how she went “to meet some stranger in a dark alley” to get back her iPhone X.

Grady describing the entire thing as a miracle but went further to add that it was “another miracle” when she found that the person who returned her phone “also had an iPhone X.” She concluded the post by adding “They gave it back with no problems and didn’t want anything in return, just blessings.” A large number of users on Twitter and Facebook called her out for the insensitive and condescending language she used in her post along with her ignorance.

The critical response that she received on the most prompted her to take down her post as well as her account. According to a report by Indian Express, she also took her website down while leaving an apology after the backlash. The statement of apology was no good and further attracted criticism from social media users.

  • Published Date: January 8, 2019 2:40 PM IST

