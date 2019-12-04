comscore iOS 13: Apple now longer allows users to downgrade to version 13.2.2
  • Home
  • News
  • Users can no longer downgrade iOS to version 13.2.2: Here's why
News

Users can no longer downgrade iOS to version 13.2.2: Here's why

News

This move comes weeks after the rollout of the Apple iOS 13.2.3. If one needs to perform the backup, they need to have an Apple signed copy of the iOS version.

  • Published: December 4, 2019 4:29 PM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Review (7) iOS 13

Photo Credit: Rehan Hooda

Electronics giant Apple has stopped signing the iOS 13.2.2 version of its mobile operating system. This move comes weeks after the rollout of the Apple iOS 13.2.3. It means that users can no longer downgrade their operating system to the older 13.2.2 version. If one needs to perform the backup, they need to have an Apple signed copy of the iOS version. Downgrading is a common practice in the jail-breaking community. In fact, power users also tend to downgrade to an older version in case of an unstable and buggy update.

Apple iOS 13.2.3 update details

The company clarified that it is stopping the signing process for the older update to make users more secure. Apple has rolled out a number of security and performance updates. Some of these security and performance improvements are quite significant as compared to the rest of the update. In addition, this will also likely stop a new jail-breaking exploit called “checkm8” for iPhone X and older models. This option will also push an increasing number of users to install the latest version of iOS available. Pushing the latest version for iOS devices also ensures that the smartphone is running on the most stable version of the software.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold – Top 5 Features

At the same time, the company is already working on its next iOS update. According to 9to5Mac, the company is already testing the next version of the update known as iOS 13.3. Currently, the new update is part of the new developer as well as pubic beta testing. As part of the report, the company is planning to roll out the update in the next major update,

Apple iOS 13.2 is aggressively killing background applications, iPhone users report

Also Read

Apple iOS 13.2 is aggressively killing background applications, iPhone users report

Apple has not shared the timeline for the roll-out of the update. Most likely, this update will roll out in the coming days if not weeks. Beyond, this major update will also bring other features to the website, these include screen time communication, and additional improvements and tweaks.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 4, 2019 4:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 getting December 2019 security update
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 getting December 2019 security update
Apple's 2020 iPhones might use ultrasonic fingerprint sensor by Qualcomm

News

Apple's 2020 iPhones might use ultrasonic fingerprint sensor by Qualcomm

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

Top Products

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

iOS 13: Apple now longer allows users to downgrade to version 13.2.2

News

iOS 13: Apple now longer allows users to downgrade to version 13.2.2

Most Popular

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 getting December 2019 security update

Apple's 2020 iPhones might use ultrasonic fingerprint sensor by Qualcomm

iOS 13: Apple now longer allows users to downgrade to version 13.2.2

Huawei Nova 6 leak: Detailed specifications revealed

Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max arrives with simultaneous two finger recognition

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Top 5 Features

Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple's 2020 iPhones might use ultrasonic fingerprint sensor by Qualcomm

News

Apple's 2020 iPhones might use ultrasonic fingerprint sensor by Qualcomm
iOS 13: Apple now longer allows users to downgrade to version 13.2.2

News

iOS 13: Apple now longer allows users to downgrade to version 13.2.2
2020 flagship smartphones could offer a 200-megapixel camera

News

2020 flagship smartphones could offer a 200-megapixel camera
London man orders Apple Watch and Amazon delivers him $5 plunger

News

London man orders Apple Watch and Amazon delivers him $5 plunger
Spotify Premium annual subscription discounted to Rs 699 in India

News

Spotify Premium annual subscription discounted to Rs 699 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Nova 6 स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुईं लीक, ये होंगी खूबियां

Airtel ने चुनिंदा यूजर्स के लिए पेश किए 499 और 599 रुपये के प्रीपेड प्लान

Google's Best of 2019 Awards: देखें ऐप्स, मूवीज, गेम्स और बुक्स कैटेगरी में कौन है नंबर वन

Realme 5s कल दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर बिक्री के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 : अगले साल 200 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा सेंसर के साथ आएंगे फोन

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 getting December 2019 security update
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 getting December 2019 security update
Apple's 2020 iPhones might use ultrasonic fingerprint sensor by Qualcomm

News

Apple's 2020 iPhones might use ultrasonic fingerprint sensor by Qualcomm
iOS 13: Apple now longer allows users to downgrade to version 13.2.2

News

iOS 13: Apple now longer allows users to downgrade to version 13.2.2
Huawei Nova 6 leak: Detailed specifications revealed

News

Huawei Nova 6 leak: Detailed specifications revealed
Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max arrives with simultaneous two finger recognition

News

Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max arrives with simultaneous two finger recognition