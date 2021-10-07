Uttar Pradesh govt parts with Wheebox for online exam process

The Uttar Pradesh government has partnered with Wheebox, a Global Online Assessment Solutions leader, to digitize its entire examination process. In fact, students have already taken exams from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), and the Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTE) for the online exams. Also Read - Phones confirmed to launch in October 2021: Google Pixel 6 series, Realme GT Neo 2, and more

These AI-Based Remote Proctored Exams offered robustness, scalability, seamlessness, and anti-cheating prowess. Wheebox also ensured credible and secured exams.

Dedicated teams were deployed by the Universities and Technical Board, along with Wheebox specialists for the execution and monitoring, ensuring a secured exam.

More than 3,000 remote proctors were deployed across the state to invigilate the candidates.

Wheebox has offered Futuristic Online Proctoring Solutions, with features such as Face Recognition and Face Tracking tool to recognize candidates and track their facial movements for any malpractice that can be conducted by them.

Features such as Object detection are also used to check if a candidate has prohibited objects in their premises.

The Wheebox Online Proctoring Solutions also capture the candidate screen and archive it in real time for insightful evaluations.

The secretary of Board of Technical Education, Government of Uttar Pradesh said, “The smooth deployment of online testing using Artificial Intelligence and Human Proctors have ensured not only the delivery of exams but the online process ensured that results are declared within stipulated time.”

According to Nirmal Singh, the founder and CEO – Wheebox, “The pandemic has enhanced our shift towards Remote Proctored Examinations, which will provide the educational institutes with accuracy, flexibility, cost-effectiveness, security, scalability and quicker evaluations. In last one year, we have partnered with more than 130 premier Academic institutions with a smooth transition of online examinations.”

He added that this collaboration between UP Government has helped millions of students get evaluated on merit and become future-ready for the competitive world.