The Gorakhpur police made excellent use of social media to trace two missing girls. According to reports, the girls went missing on June 28. The Gorakhpur police first tweeted the girls’ photographs. The UP Police Twitter handle then re-tweeted the photos.

Pradeep Hari Vilas Vishwakarma, who had seen the tweet, saw and recognized the girls at Mumbai’s Kurla terminus, where he had gone to receive his mother. Vishwakarma immediately informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) which took the girls into its custody. Then they informed their counterparts in Gorakhpur, and within 20 hours the girls returned home.

The girls’ families apparently upset them over some trivial issue. This issue led to them running away from home. UP Director General of Police O.P. Singh has said that a letter of appreciation will be given to the alert citizen who helped in the recovery of the girls. The social media cell of the Gorakhpur Police will also be felicitated.

This isn’t the first time that social media has helped reunite families. Recently, the TikTok app helped a Tamil Nadu woman, named Jayapradha, find her husband after three years. He abandoned her when he left home for work in 2017 and did not return. Jayapradha inquired with Suresh’s friends and filed a police complaint when she did not get any leads.

Jayapradha’s relatives reportedly stumbled upon a video on TikTok, which featured a man looking similar to Suresh. The video showed a man with a transwoman, believed to be his friend. The relatives immediately alerted Jayapradha and showed her the TikTok video. She confirmed that the person in the video is indeed her husband. She alerted the officials at the Villupuram police station.

With Inputs from IANS