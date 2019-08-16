comscore Uttarakhand Police joins TikTok to spread social awareness | BGR India
Uttarakhand Police joins TikTok to connect with public, spread social awareness

Uttarakhand Police is the latest to join TikTok. The main reason behind joining TikTok is to bring messages on safety and social relevance to their audience. Here's everything you need to know.

  • Published: August 16, 2019 6:48 PM IST
TikTok WhatsApp shortcut, liked by creator, new icons

After Kerala, Uttarakhand Police is the latest to join TikTok. The main reason behind joining TikTok is to bring messages on safety and social relevance to their audience while also connecting with the citizens of the state directly. The move from the Uttarakhand Police department comes shortly after the Kerala Police joined the platform amidst much fanfare.

With the help of the app, Uttarakhand Police is planning to create and post videos that should raise awareness among the youth on various social issues. The team will also reportedly coordinate with content creators who have become a sensation on TikTok to lend their messages an effective voice. In case you are not aware, the video-sharing app is owned by a Beijing-based start-up named ByteDance. Currently, the company has offices in Beijing, Berlin, Jakarta, London, Los Angeles, Moscow, Mumbai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo.

Commenting on the need to join the platform, Ashok Kumar, IPS, DG Law and Order, Uttarakhand Police said, “We believe being on TikTok gives us the opportunity to be easily approachable, while allowing us to connect with the general public at a very personal level. Uttarakhand Police would like to share awareness videos related to road safety, cybersecurity, woman safety and other social issues through this platform. We are looking forward to spreading more positivity in the state of Uttarakhand with our videos on the app.”

Nitin Saluja, Director of Public Policy (India), TikTok added, “We feel delighted to have Uttarakhand Police on board and extend a warm welcome to them. As part of our commitment to India’s growing digital community, it is a proud moment for us to collaborate with more and more law enforcement agencies across India and make a difference in the society through the power of our platform.”

With inputs from IANS

