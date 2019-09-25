V-MODA has launched a new set of Crossfade M 100 Master headphones in India. It is already available for purchase. Interested customers can buy it for Rs 21,990. The V-MODA headphones can be purchased via Headphonezone.in. The newly launched audio product comes with a two-year warranty. The company says that the crowdsourced headphones were “developed to achieve ultimate reliability and accuracy for stage performance and studio mastering.”

The V-Moda Crossfade M-100 Master is Hi-Res certified, and support frequencies up to 40kHz. It is powered by dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers. There is also one Button Mic cable and a SharePlay cable for mixing. The CoilPro cable features TwistLock technology. The “Speakeasy DAC/AMP Lightning Cable allows for studio-quality sound from your iOS devices,” V-MODA said.

Separately, just yesterday, Samsung launched four new AKG headphones in India. The new Samsung AKG Y100, Y500, N200, and N700NC headphones will be available via the company’s e-store. The AKG Y100 cost Rs 6,699, whereas the AKG N200 and AKG Y500 will cost you Rs 9,999. The N700NC comes with a price label of Rs 26,999.

The AKG Y500 is a pair of on-ear wireless headphones, which can reportedly deliver 33 hours of playtime. The Y100 is a neck-band type earphone that brings that the company says can deliver crisp and clean sound. Samsung says with AKG N200, one can get one full hour of listening time with just 10 minutes of charging. The new AKG N700NC M2 supports Adaptive Noise Cancelling tech.

“AKG has a 72-year old legacy in sound engineering and rich heritage in design. At Samsung, we are extremely proud to bring this new exciting lineup of headphones. These products embody Samsung’s ‘DoWhatYouCant’ philosophy by offering immersive music experience to consumers exactly as the artist intended. We are sure that AKG headphones will be a delight to our consumers,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.