comscore V-MODA Crossfade M-100 Master headphones launched in India: Price
  • Home
  • News
  • V-MODA launches Crossfade M-100 Master headphones in India: Check price
News

V-MODA launches Crossfade M-100 Master headphones in India: Check price

News

The V-MODA Crossfade M-100 Master headphones comes with a price label of Rs 21,990. The headphones can be purchased via Headphonezone.in.

  • Published: September 25, 2019 11:59 AM IST
V-MODA Crossfade M-100 Master headphones

V-MODA has launched a new set of Crossfade M 100 Master headphones in India. It is already available for purchase. Interested customers can buy it for Rs 21,990. The V-MODA headphones can be purchased via Headphonezone.in. The newly launched audio product comes with a two-year warranty. The company says that the crowdsourced headphones were “developed to achieve ultimate reliability and accuracy for stage performance and studio mastering.”

The V-Moda Crossfade M-100 Master is Hi-Res certified, and support frequencies up to 40kHz. It is powered by dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers. There is also one Button Mic cable and a SharePlay cable for mixing. The CoilPro cable features TwistLock technology. The “Speakeasy DAC/AMP Lightning Cable allows for studio-quality sound from your iOS devices,” V-MODA said.

Samsung launches four new AKG headphones in India, prices start from Rs 6,699

Also Read

Samsung launches four new AKG headphones in India, prices start from Rs 6,699

Separately, just yesterday, Samsung launched four new AKG headphones in India. The new Samsung AKG Y100, Y500, N200, and N700NC headphones will be available via the company’s e-store. The AKG Y100 cost Rs 6,699, whereas the AKG N200 and AKG Y500 will cost you Rs 9,999. The N700NC comes with a price label of Rs 26,999.

The AKG Y500 is a pair of on-ear wireless headphones, which can reportedly deliver 33 hours of playtime. The Y100 is a neck-band type earphone that brings that the company says can deliver crisp and clean sound. Samsung says with AKG N200, one can get one full hour of listening time with just 10 minutes of charging. The new AKG N700NC M2 supports Adaptive Noise Cancelling tech.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 launched: Price in India, features, availability

Also Read

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 launched: Price in India, features, availability

“AKG has a 72-year old legacy in sound engineering and rich heritage in design. At Samsung, we are extremely proud to bring this new exciting lineup of headphones. These products embody Samsung’s ‘DoWhatYouCant’ philosophy by offering immersive music experience to consumers exactly as the artist intended. We are sure that AKG headphones will be a delight to our consumers,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 25, 2019 11:59 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Fortnite players may be getting a new map soon
Gaming
Fortnite players may be getting a new map soon
V-MODA launches Crossfade M-100 Master headphones in India

News

V-MODA launches Crossfade M-100 Master headphones in India

Vivo U10 vs Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: Compared

News

Vivo U10 vs Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: Compared

Vivo U10 First Impressions

Review

Vivo U10 First Impressions

Google Pixel 4 XL hands on images leaked online

News

Google Pixel 4 XL hands on images leaked online

Most Popular

Vivo U10 First Impressions

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8A launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features

V-MODA launches Crossfade M-100 Master headphones in India

Vivo U10 vs Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: Compared

Google Pixel 4 XL hands on images leaked online

OnePlus 6 and 6T get new OxygenOS upgrades; details

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

V-MODA launches Crossfade M-100 Master headphones in India

News

V-MODA launches Crossfade M-100 Master headphones in India
Samsung launches four new AKG headphones in India, prices start from Rs 6,699

News

Samsung launches four new AKG headphones in India, prices start from Rs 6,699
Skullcandy SESH Truly Wireless Earbuds launched in India

News

Skullcandy SESH Truly Wireless Earbuds launched in India
Lenovo launches 5 audio products in India

News

Lenovo launches 5 audio products in India
Oppo Enco Q1 wireless noise cancelling earphones launched in India

News

Oppo Enco Q1 wireless noise cancelling earphones launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 7T का रिटेल बॉक्स हुआ टीज, कल होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi ने चीन में लॉन्च किया दूसरा 5G स्मार्टफोन Mi 9 Pro 5G, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Honor Festive Offer: जबरदस्त डिस्काउंट के साथ मिलेंगे Honor 8X, 9N, 10 Lite स्मार्टफोन समेत कई ऑनर डिवाइसेस

Flipkart Big Billion Days सेल में Realme देगा 300 करोड़ रुपये तक के डिस्काउंट, डिटेल्स में जानें ऑफर्स

आज दोपहर 12 बजे लॉन्च होगा Xiaomi Redmi 8A स्मार्टफोन, घर बैठे ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट


News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features
News
Xiaomi Redmi 8A launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features
V-MODA launches Crossfade M-100 Master headphones in India

News

V-MODA launches Crossfade M-100 Master headphones in India
Vivo U10 vs Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: Compared

News

Vivo U10 vs Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: Compared
Google Pixel 4 XL hands on images leaked online

News

Google Pixel 4 XL hands on images leaked online
OnePlus 6 and 6T get new OxygenOS upgrades; details

News

OnePlus 6 and 6T get new OxygenOS upgrades; details