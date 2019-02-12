Valentine’s Day 2019: Amazon updates Alexa with new commands, challenges and features

Amazon has rolled out a new update for its virtual digital assistant Alexa aiming at Valentine’s Day. The update brings a number of new commands, challenges, and features that will allow users to celebrate the day with their loved ones and Alexa. The company revealed the details about the update stating that users can now ask Alexa to tell them a love story or sing a love song. Some of the new commands that the company had added include, “Alexa, tell me a love story.”, “Alexa, sing the love song.”, “Alexa, will you be my Valentine?”, “Alexa, do you have a Valentine?”, and “Alexa, tell me a Valentine’s Day fun fact.”

The company has also added a “Relationship Challenge” skill that will provide users with 30 small things that they can do with their significant other each day to strengthen their bond. Users can initiate the skill with “Alexa, open the relationship challenge” or “Alexa, start the relationship challenge” voice commands. Alexa can also offer dating tips to users with the help of its “Three Day Rule’s 30-Day Dating Challenge” skill to get ready for the date before Valentine’s Day.

Similar to the “Relationship Challenge” Skill, Alexa can provide one tip every day for 30 days as part of the “Three Day Rule’s 30-Day Dating Challenge” skill. Users can invoke this skill with “Alexa, ask Three Day Rule for today’s tip” or “Alexa, open Three Day Rule” voice commands. Amazon has also outlined two skills that will help users set the ambiance for a dinner on Valentine’s Day with serene music.

The skills we are referring to are “Flamenco Guitar Serenade” and “Relaxing Sounds: Romantic moods” and users can invoke these with “Alexa, start Flamenco Guitar Serenade”, and “Alexa, open Romantic moods” voice commands respectively. Last but not least, Alexa can also play the part of a DJ on Valentine’s Day by playing music from different playlists including romantic, catchy, or fun songs. Users can enable this with the help of “Alexa, play the Valentine mashup” or “Alexa, play the Valentine special playlist” voice commands.