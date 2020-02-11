comscore Enjoy Valentine day 2020 with Best prepaid data plans for video calling
  • Home
  • News
  • Valentine's Day 2020: Best prepaid data plans for video calling
News

Valentine's Day 2020: Best prepaid data plans for video calling

News

These are the best prepaid plans from Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel for making video calls.

  • Updated: February 11, 2020 12:26 PM IST
whatsapp-video-calling-screens

Image Credit - WhatsApp

It’s February, and Valentine’s Day is less than three days away. Thanks to cheaper data rates, and unlimited data plans, you can now make video calls to your loved ones and even see them from miles apart. Video calling does consume a lot of data, and we’ve put together some prepaid data plans from Reliance JioVodafone Idea, and Airtel under Rs 500 that will help you make video calls without any worries.

Reliance Jio prepaid data plans

 Reliance Jio dominates the telecom industry in India with the help of its affordable prepaid plans. The company recently launched its 199 Prepaid plan, which offers 1.5GB daily data and 42GB data for 28 days. Other than this, Reliance Jio has also offer Voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and non-JIO FUP minutes of 1000. Rs555 Prepaid plan considers as an All-in-one prepaid recharge in which customers will get 1.5GB per day, 100 SMS per day, Unlimited Jio Voice calling, and 3000 minutes of non-Jio calling for 84 days.

There are two other plans, priced at Rs 299 and Rs 509, offering 28 days validity, and 3GB and 4GB daily data, respectively. All these plans also offer unlimited local and national calling, unlimited SMS with a daily cap of 100 SMS, and complimentary access to Jio suite of apps.

Airtel prepaid data plans

In 2020, Airtel launches two new prepaid plans of Rs279 and Rs379 for its customers. The new unlimited plans offer unlimited calls, SMS services, and data. The Rs279 data plan offers unlimited calls along with 1.5GB data and 100 SMS per day that is available for 28 days. Rs379 prepaid plan offers unlimited calls on any network with 6GB of data and 900 free SMS. Another significant offer that comes along with Rs379 is customers who purchase FASTag gets an Rs100 cashback.

There are six other plans priced at Rs 199, Rs 249, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 448, and Rs 499, offering up to 90 days validity, unlimited calling and data benefits between 1GB to 3GB daily. Airtel is also offering complimentary access to Airtel TV and Zee5, allowing users to watch live TV, on-demand movies and TV shows on their smartphones.

Vodafone Idea prepaid data plans

Just like Airtel, Vodafone Idea also has a bunch of prepaid plans offering anywhere between 1GB and 3GB daily data. The basic plan starts at Rs 169, which offers 1GB daily data and 28 days of validity. There are other plans priced at Rs 199, Rs 209, Rs 255, and Rs 349, offering 28 days validity, and up to 3GB daily data.

The prices of the other two plans are Rs 399 and Rs 479, each offering 84 days validity and up to 1.6GB daily data. All Vodafone plans also include unlimited local and national calling, unlimited SMS (daily cap of 100), and access to Vodafone Play to watch live TV, movies, and TV shows on the go.

  • Published Date: February 11, 2020 12:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 11, 2020 12:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Google Chrome to soon ban unsecure downloads
News
Google Chrome to soon ban unsecure downloads
LG V60 ThinQ Smartphone leaked online

News

LG V60 ThinQ Smartphone leaked online

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual launched in India: Price in India, sale date, specs

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual launched in India: Price in India, sale date, specs

Valentine's Day 2020: Best prepaid data plans for video calling

News

Valentine's Day 2020: Best prepaid data plans for video calling

Inbase launches 'Urban Fit' and 'Urban Beep' smartwatches in India: Price, features

Wearables

Inbase launches 'Urban Fit' and 'Urban Beep' smartwatches in India: Price, features

Most Popular

Poco X2 Review

Ambrane Fireboom Review

Realme C3 review

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Google Chrome to soon ban unsecure downloads

LG V60 ThinQ Smartphone leaked online

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual launched in India: Price in India, sale date, specs

Valentine's Day 2020: Best prepaid data plans for video calling

Poco X2 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, offers, specifications

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Why Xiaomi made Mint Keyboard for its smartphones?

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Valentine's Day 2020: Best prepaid data plans for video calling

News

Valentine's Day 2020: Best prepaid data plans for video calling
Tata Sky announces 'Jingalala Appiness Offer' until February 17

Telecom

Tata Sky announces 'Jingalala Appiness Offer' until February 17
Vodafone Paytm cashback offer can help save up to Rs 2,500

News

Vodafone Paytm cashback offer can help save up to Rs 2,500
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

News

Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
Valentine's Day Special: Best Smartphones to gift your Girlfriend or Wife on Valentine's Day 2020

Top Products

Valentine's Day Special: Best Smartphones to gift your Girlfriend or Wife on Valentine's Day 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M31 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 25 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च

Paytm Vodafone Cashback ऑफर मिलेंगे 2500 रुपये तक के बेनिफिट, जानें ऑफर

Amazon Vivo Carnival सेल के दौरान डिस्काउंटेड कीमत में मिल रहे हैं वीवो के स्मार्टफोन, जानें बेस्ट डील्स

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus और Galaxy S20 Ultra स्मार्टफोन आज होंगे लॉन्च

Xiaomi Redmi 9A, Redmi Power Bank और RedmiBook आज भारत में होंगे लॉन्च

News

Google Chrome to soon ban unsecure downloads
News
Google Chrome to soon ban unsecure downloads
LG V60 ThinQ Smartphone leaked online

News

LG V60 ThinQ Smartphone leaked online
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual launched in India: Price in India, sale date, specs

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual launched in India: Price in India, sale date, specs
Valentine's Day 2020: Best prepaid data plans for video calling

News

Valentine's Day 2020: Best prepaid data plans for video calling
Poco X2 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, offers, specifications

News

Poco X2 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, offers, specifications