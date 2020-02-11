It’s February, and Valentine’s Day is less than three days away. Thanks to cheaper data rates, and unlimited data plans, you can now make video calls to your loved ones and even see them from miles apart. Video calling does consume a lot of data, and we’ve put together some prepaid data plans from Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Airtel under Rs 500 that will help you make video calls without any worries.

Reliance Jio prepaid data plans

Reliance Jio dominates the telecom industry in India with the help of its affordable prepaid plans. The company recently launched its 199 Prepaid plan, which offers 1.5GB daily data and 42GB data for 28 days. Other than this, Reliance Jio has also offer Voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and non-JIO FUP minutes of 1000. Rs555 Prepaid plan considers as an All-in-one prepaid recharge in which customers will get 1.5GB per day, 100 SMS per day, Unlimited Jio Voice calling, and 3000 minutes of non-Jio calling for 84 days.

There are two other plans, priced at Rs 299 and Rs 509, offering 28 days validity, and 3GB and 4GB daily data, respectively. All these plans also offer unlimited local and national calling, unlimited SMS with a daily cap of 100 SMS, and complimentary access to Jio suite of apps.

Airtel prepaid data plans

In 2020, Airtel launches two new prepaid plans of Rs279 and Rs379 for its customers. The new unlimited plans offer unlimited calls, SMS services, and data. The Rs279 data plan offers unlimited calls along with 1.5GB data and 100 SMS per day that is available for 28 days. Rs379 prepaid plan offers unlimited calls on any network with 6GB of data and 900 free SMS. Another significant offer that comes along with Rs379 is customers who purchase FASTag gets an Rs100 cashback.

There are six other plans priced at Rs 199, Rs 249, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 448, and Rs 499, offering up to 90 days validity, unlimited calling and data benefits between 1GB to 3GB daily. Airtel is also offering complimentary access to Airtel TV and Zee5, allowing users to watch live TV, on-demand movies and TV shows on their smartphones.

Vodafone Idea prepaid data plans

Just like Airtel, Vodafone Idea also has a bunch of prepaid plans offering anywhere between 1GB and 3GB daily data. The basic plan starts at Rs 169, which offers 1GB daily data and 28 days of validity. There are other plans priced at Rs 199, Rs 209, Rs 255, and Rs 349, offering 28 days validity, and up to 3GB daily data.

The prices of the other two plans are Rs 399 and Rs 479, each offering 84 days validity and up to 1.6GB daily data. All Vodafone plans also include unlimited local and national calling, unlimited SMS (daily cap of 100), and access to Vodafone Play to watch live TV, movies, and TV shows on the go.