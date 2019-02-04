Valentine's Day 2019: Best prepaid data plans for video calling

It’s February, and Valentine’s Day is less than 10 days away. Thanks to cheaper data rates, and unlimited data plans, you can now make video calls to your loved ones, even see them from miles apart. Video calling does consume a lot of data, and we’ve put together some prepaid data plans from Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Airtel under Rs 500 that will help you make video calls without any worries.

Reliance Jio prepaid data plans

Jio has a bunch of plans under Rs 500 offering you to 4GB high-speed daily data. The Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 449 prepaid plans come with up to 91 days validity and offer 1.5GB daily data. Then you have Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448 and Rs 498 plans with up to 91 days validity and 2GB daily data.

There are two other plans, priced at Rs 299 and Rs 509 offering 28 days validity, and 3GB and 4GB daily data, respectively. All these plans also offer unlimited local and national calling, unlimited SMS with a daily cap of 100 SMS, and complimentary access to Jio suite of apps.

Airtel prepaid data plans

Airtel has its prepaid data plans starting at Rs 169, offering 1GB daily data, unlimited local and national calling and 100SMS a day. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days. There are 6 other plans priced at Rs 199, Rs 249, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 448 and Rs 499, offering up to 90 days validity, unlimited calling and data benefits between 1GB to 3GB on a daily basis.

Airtel is also offering complimentary access to Airtel TV and Zee5, allowing users to watch live TV, on demand movies and TV shows on their smartphones.

Vodafone Idea prepaid data plans

Just like Airtel, Vodafone Idea also has a bunch of prepaid plans offering anywhere between 1GB and 3GB daily data. The basic plan starts at Rs 169, which offers 1GB daily data and 28 days validity. There are other plans priced at Rs 199, Rs 209, Rs 255, and Rs 349 offering 28 days validity, and up to 3GB daily data.

The other two plans are priced at Rs 399 and Rs 479, each offering 84 days validity and up to 1.6GB daily data. All Vodafone plans also include unlimited local and national calling, unlimited SMS (daily cap of 100) and access to Vodafone Play to watch live TV, movies and TV shows on the go.