  Valentine's Day 2019: Apple iPhone XR gets an unofficial price cut, now starts at Rs 70,500
Valentine's Day 2019: Apple iPhone XR gets an unofficial price cut, now starts at Rs 70,500

Apple iPhone XR is available in six color options.

  Published: February 10, 2019 3:37 PM IST
Image credit: Rehan Hooda

It’s February and Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and with that comes the flowers, chocolates and gifts. And it does not need a geek to know that Apple iPhones are rather stable and the iPhone XR which comes in some fancy colors is a prime gifting option on this Valentine’s Day. Even though Apple has not reduced the price of its most recent launch, the iPhone XR, a Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has tweeted that it is going to sell the 64GB variant of the smartphone at a discounted price of Rs 70,500, while the 128GB and 256GB models are priced at Rs 75,500 and Rs 85,900, respectively.

This price drop is not official which means it does not come from Apple and is only available to those that avail this offer from the specified offline retailer. The iPhone XR which is a lower variant of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max was priced at Rs 76,900 in India going up to Rs 91,900 during its launch. This means that the new price of the iPhone XR is Rs 6,400 drop from the initial price. Right now it is not certain whether other offline retailers will follow suit and reduce the prices that they are offering on the iPhone XR, while the online pricing of the device remains unchanged.

Apple iPhone XR specifications, features

The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch LCD display, is powered by the same A12 Bionic Chipset and features a single rear camera of 12-megapixel resolution. The display also misses out on 3D Touch feature. It also comes with IP67 certification for water and dust resistance.

The iPhone XR is offered in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants. You will be able to pick between six colors – Black, White, Red, Yellow, Blue and Coral.

  Published Date: February 10, 2019 3:37 PM IST

