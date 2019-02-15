Valentine's Day 2019: Reliance Jio mocks Airtel, Vodafone and Idea in style on Twitter

While Airtel touts its 4G network, Reliance Jio mocked all its rivals, including Vodafone, Airtel, Idea with a poem on Twitter. Reliance Jio is the same company, which disrupted the telecom market by offering users free calls, messages, and high-speed 4G data, making the competition much tougher.

Fast forward to 2019, the company now has over 271 million subscribers across India and it is the third largest telecom company in the country. Jio is also reportedly the tenth largest mobile network service provider in the world. A recent report from the global speed test firm Ookla revealed that the telecom giant is ranked first in terms of 4G availability in India. Now, in a bid to show off, the company took to Twitter and mocked its rivals with a small poem. The tweet reads, “Roses are red, Violets are blue, Once a neighbor in SIM slot 2, Where are you? Happy Valentine’s Day. #WithLoveFromJio.

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Once a neighbour in SIM slot 2,

Where are you? 🤔 Happy Valentine's Day. #WithLoveFromJio — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) February 14, 2019

The tweet suggests that Reliance Jio might be trying to say that earlier the SIM slot 2 would have been booked by Airtel, Vodafone, or Idea users, but now, those are only using Jio SIM cards in their smartphones.

Watch: Huawei P20 Pro Review

A recent Ookla report revealed that Airtel offered the fastest 4G speeds in India during Q3-Q4 2018 with an average of 11.23 Mbps. Vodafone ranked second in offering the fastest 4G service with average speeds ranging at 9.13 Mbps, while Reliance Jio ranked third with an average speed of 7.11 Mbps.