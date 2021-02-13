Valentine’s Day 2021 is just around the corner. If you are still wondering what to gift your loved one on February 14, who is tech-savvy, we have got you covered. Here are five best affordable Valentine’s Day tech gift ideas you can consider. Also, they are very easily available in the market so you can go today and get one of the following. Check out the list here. Also Read - Government gears up to regulate social media amid Twitter row: Prepares code of ethics in draft rules

Valentine’s Day 2021 gift ideas: TWS Earbuds

If your loved one is tech-savvy, this is one of the best gifts you can give on Valentine's Day. Of late, the truly wireless audio segment has gained wide popularity in the country. There are several options available under a price as low as Rs 5,000. There are good TWS earbuds available from brands like Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo, and among others in India.

Valentine’s Day 2021 gift ideas: Fitness band

This is another segment that gained momentum in the last few years. There are good fitness bands available in the country from brands like Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, among others. You can get a good fitness band under Rs 3,000 such as the Mi Band 5, OnePlus Band, among others.

Valentine’s Day 2021 gift ideas: Powerbank

This is one of the best gifting ideas if your loved one is tech-savvy or even if he/she is not technology-friendly. There are several good options available under the price of Rs 3,000 in India from brands like Mi, Realme, among others. Powerbank is a very important product for almost all of us, it’s always a good idea to carry one before stepping out of the home.

Valentine’s Day 2021 gift ideas: Subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more

Most of us are still working from home and hence this gift makes a lot of sense right now. Gifting a bundle subscription package is a good idea this Feb 14. It’s up to you whether you want to gift monthly or yearly subscriptions. In the package, you can include Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, among others.

Valentine’s Day 2021 gift ideas: Smart speakers

Smart speakers are available in various price ranges in the country. There are several good options available under the price tag of Rs 5,000 from brands like Google, Amazon, among others.