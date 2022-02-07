comscore Amazon Upgrade Days sale: Deals on Samsung TVs, OnePlus 9RT, iPhone 12 and more
Valentine's Day deals: Best deals on iPhone 12, OnePlus 9RT, Samsung 4K Crystal UHD TV series and more

During the Amazon sale, buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on Bank of Baroda credit cards.

OnePlus 9RT

Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR.In

Amazon is currently hosting an Upgrade Days sale that will end on February 11. If you are planning to a new smartphone or a smart TV, the e-commerce platform is giving offers and discounts on both categories. During the sale, buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on Bank of Baroda credit cards. Additionally, Prime members can save up to Rs 20,000 with the Advantage just for Prime that will give 6 months Free Screen Replacement and an additional 3-month No Cost EMI with HDFC Bank cards. Also Read - Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale now live: Take a look at the good deals here

If you haven’t purchased any Valentine’s Day gift for your boo yet, now is your chance. Here are the best deals on smartphones and smart TVs that you can avail during this ongoing sale on Amazon. Also Read - India is the fastest growing market for second-hand smartphones: ICEA

Amazon Upgrade Days: Best deals on smartphones

Apple iPhone 12 is currently available at Rs 54,999 on Amazon. Customers can get an instant discount of Rs 1,750 on the Bank of Baroda Credit card.  It is available in Product(Red), white, black, green, purple and blue colour options. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus 9 Pro are available starting Rs 54,999, Rs 42,999 and Rs 64,999 respectively. Customers can also get up to Rs 4,000 off on Axis bank cards with exchange offers and no cost EMI. OnePlus Nord CE and OnePlus Nord 2 will also be available with bank offers. Also Read - How to download what all Amazon knows about you (you'll be surprised)

After bank offers and discounts, Samsung Galaxy M12 will sell at Rs 10,499; Samsung Galaxy M21 at Rs 12,999; Samsung Galaxy M32 at Rs 14,999; Samsung Galaxy M32 5G at Rs 16,999, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G at Rs 24,999 and Samsung S20 FE 5G will be available at Rs 38,240. iQOO Z3, iQOO 7 and iQOO Z5 are available starting Rs 17,990, Rs 31,990 and Rs 23,990 respectively. Buyers can also avail Amazon coupons on these smartphones.

Additionally, Oppo A15s will be available at a starting price of Rs 13,490. Customers will also get up to Rs 1,349 off on select bank cards and Rs 1,500 off with Amazon Coupon while purchasing. Realme Narzo 50i, Realme Narzo 50A, Tecno Spark 8T, Tecno Spark 8, Tecno Pop 5 and more will be available with bank offers.

Amazon Upgrade Days: Best deals on TVs

During the sale, the OnePlus TV Y-series will be available at a starting price of Rs 16,499 and the U-series UHD TVs is available at a starting price of Rs 40,999. Customers can also avail of additional bank discounts of up to Rs 3,000 on select bank cards and up to 9 Months No-Cost EMI on their purchase of OnePlus televisions.

Samsung Wondertainment series is now available at a starting price of Rs 17,490 and the Samsung 4K Crystal UHD series at Rs 37,990. Buyers will also get an additional Rs 1,500 discount and up to 18 Months No- Cost EMI.

According to Amazon,”The Sony Bravia range will be available starting Rs 28,990. Get 30 percent off on Premium Sony 50-inch 4K UHD Google TV will be available for as low as Rs 75,990. Customers can also avail additional bank discounts and up to 18 Months No-Cost EMI on their purchase of Sony televisions.”

  • Published Date: February 7, 2022 5:12 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 7, 2022 5:51 PM IST

