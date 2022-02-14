comscore Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day with a 3D maze game
With this Valentine's Day special game, Google Doodle wants to convey that love can be full of twists, turns, ups and downs, but it still manages to bring the world closer, irrespective of species.

google doodle-1200

Image: Google

Today is the day of love, Valentine’s Day! Along with all the couples out there, Google is also celebrating this day. Just like for every special occasion, Google has dropped an interactive game via Google Doodle on Valentine’s Day today. This Google Doodle features two adorable, lovelorn hampsters that need to be reunited. Also Read - Swiping to find a special someone this Valentine's season? You NEED to steer clear of romance frauds

In the 3D game, the two hampsters are separated by a treacherous maze in the shape of Google logo. All you need to do is solve these mazes on different levels to finish the game. With this game Google wants to convey that love can be full of twists, turns, ups and downs, but it still manages to bring the world closer, irrespective of species. Also Read - Skip flowers and chocolates! Here are the best Valentines Day gifts your partner actually wants

According to Google’s blog,” Love can be full of twists and turns, but through all its ups and downs, it can still bring the world closer together (no matter the species).” Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Best tech gifts for men if budget is no bar

As per the blog, “Just look at the two smitten hamsters featured in today’s interactive 3-D Doodle. Can you piece their path together and clear the way for them to scamper into each other’s precious paws? As they say, home is where the heart is. Happy Valentine’s Day!”

To play this game, all you need to do is head to the Google homepage and tap on the animated doodle. This game is appropriate for all age brackets. Additionally, if you are celebrating the day of love today, and still looking for a gift for your partner, something other than flowers and chocolates, you might want to consider something tech-related. Several brands including Garmin, Samsung, Amazon and more are offering discounts and cashback today.

 

  Published Date: February 14, 2022 11:13 AM IST

