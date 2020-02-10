Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Hello slackers! It’s just a few hours to go for the Valentine’s Day now, and you are probably still thinking what to get your better half for the big red mushy day. Well, we don’t have much to do today, so we made you a list of things you could buy at the last moment. Now, considering it’s a weekday, you may not have a lot of time to go to the market, but it’s amazing what a blessing the e-commerce is now. So, here is what could save you this Valentine’s Day.

Many e-commerce websites now offer speedy delivery options against payment of small fees or a subscription to its membership. Flipkart has two kinds of services, one is Same Day delivery, and the other is an In-a-day delivery option. Wherein the former for a fee of Rs 140 per item (which has been discounted by Rs 60, from Rs 200) delivers particular objects on the same day you place the order. Only condition being, the order must be placed before noon.

The latter, on the other hand, is in-a-day delivery, where charges are Rs 90, and Flipkart promises delivery within 24 hours, but it comes with a strict time frame. Orders placed before 2:44 PM deliver on the next business day, and orders placed after 2:44 PM will carry the day after. Now, do note that both these options are limited to few cities, so when you make a purchase, see in the description if the item is eligible for the service in the first place, then feed in your Pincode to ensure your address is suitable for the same.

Similarly, Amazon India also offers guaranteed one-day deliveries in select areas and pin codes. The one-day delivery is free for Prime members and costs Rs 100 for non-Prime members. The platform also free same-day delivery service, for Prime members that costs Rs 50, and for non-members, it costs Rs 150. The Amazon Prime membership comes with a free one month trial and then a fee of Rs 499 for a year.

Now that you understand how the same day and one day delivery works and costs, here are some of the last minute gift ideas you could opt for.

If your better half loves to read, a book clip-on lamp is a very close to perfect gift, at least at the last moment. On Amazon India, it costs about Rs 350, and falls under the Prime members deal, so if you place the order immediately, you may be able to get it delivered before Valentine’s is over.

For your borderline-OCD struck partner, a robot vacuum cleaner is a gift to give. Amazon India has a roomba for Rs 18,000, which is under the same day delivery privilege, the same is available on Flipkart for about Rs 17,000 with the one-day delivery option.

Then there is an electric nail paint dryer, that costs about Rs 400 and is listed on Flipkart.

For the naughty in you, Amazon India also offers, toys that are not for the kids, you know the ones grown ups play with? Again, eligible for Prime member delivery privileges and priced around starting Rs 350.

If something is not striking your mind then personalized LED cushion is also one of the best option to gift your significant other. You can inspire your partner to travel and for their next adventure with the help of 1000 Bucket list adventure book. The book can help your partner to chose places that they have not been with you and you can go and explore the world together.

One other brilliant, and no-time consuming gift is that you buy your person the subscription to one of the online streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Hotter. Or if they already have that, you could buy them their favourite movie or TV show.

