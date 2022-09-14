comscore Vedanta, Foxconn to set up display manufacturing plant in Gujarat
  • Home
  • News
  • Vedanta Foxconn To Invest 19 5 Billion In Display Manufacturing Plant In Gujarat
News

Vedanta, Foxconn to invest $19.5 billion in display manufacturing plant in Gujarat

News

The Vedanta venture aims to start manufacturing display and chip products within two years, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal told a public event in Gujarat,

Foxconn Apple

Vedanta Ltd and Taiwan’s Foxconn will invest $19.5 billion under pacts signed on Tuesday to set up semiconductor and display production plants in Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - iPhone 14 series launch may get delayed due to China-Taiwan tensions: Report

Reuters was first to report on Monday that the joint venture obtained subsidies including on capital expenditure and electricity from Gujarat to set up units near the western state’s largest city, Ahmedabad. Also Read - Made in India iPhone 14 to compete with Made in China iPhone 14 for the first time: Analyst

The showpiece investment of 1.54 trillion rupees, which Gujarat said was the largest ever by any group in an Indian state, comes ahead of key local elections in the state where Modi’s ruling group is facing a tough challenge from opposition parties. Also Read - Foxconn Chairman meets PM Modi to discuss EV manufacturing plan in India

The companies on Tuesday said the Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture project will create more than 100,000 jobs in Gujarat.

Most of the world’s chip output is limited to a few countries like Taiwan and late entrant India is now actively luring companies to “usher in a new era in electronics manufacturing” as it seeks for ways to have seamless access to chips.

The Vedanta venture aims to start manufacturing display and chip products within two years, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal told a public event in Gujarat, where an agreement was signed with the state officials.

“India’s own Silicon Valley is a step closer now,” Agarwal said in a tweet after the event.

Vedanta will setup a display manufacturing unit with an investment of 945 billion rupees ($11.95 billion) and separate chip-related production units by investing 600 billion rupees ($7.58 billion), the state government said in its statement.

Vedanta and Foxconn will work closely with the state government to establish high-tech clusters with requisite infrastructure, including land, semiconductor grade water and power, the statement added.

Gujarat pipped India’s richest state, Maharashtra, in a close race to win the plant location.

Foxconn is acting as the technical partner, while oil-to-metals conglomerate Vedanta is financing the project.

Foxconn said in a statement that the state’s infrastructure and the government’s active support “increases confidence in setting up a semiconductor factory”.

The Indian government has said it will expand incentives beyond an initial $10 billion plan for those investing in semiconductor manufacturing, as it aims to become a key player in the global supply chain for chips.

Vedanta is the third company to announce a chip plant location in India after international consortium ISMC and Singapore-based IGSS Ventures, which are setting up in the southern states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, respectively.

— Reuters

  • Published Date: September 14, 2022 9:26 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 dates announced: Check details
News
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 dates announced: Check details
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G to go on sale today at 12.15 pm on Amazon India

Deals

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G to go on sale today at 12.15 pm on Amazon India

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 review

Explosion in EV causes fire in Hyderabad showroom, kills 8

automobile

Explosion in EV causes fire in Hyderabad showroom, kills 8

Vu GloLED TV launched in India with starting price of Rs 33,999: Check details

Smart TVs

Vu GloLED TV launched in India with starting price of Rs 33,999: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vedanta, Foxconn to set up display manufacturing plant in Gujarat

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 dates announced: Check details

Explosion in EV causes fire in Hyderabad showroom, kills 8

Vu GloLED TV launched in India with starting price of Rs 33,999: Check details

Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch video

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Apple iPhone completes more than 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features

News

Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Massive Discount offers on Google Pixel 6a and More

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Massive Discount offers on Google Pixel 6a and More
iPhone 14 Pro: 5 Major Features Inspired By Android Smartphones

News

iPhone 14 Pro: 5 Major Features Inspired By Android Smartphones
WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! No More Scrolling For Your Older Messages

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! No More Scrolling For Your Older Messages