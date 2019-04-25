Verizon CEO confirms 5G variant of Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Report

While the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, is rumored to arrive at Verizon on May 16 in the US, Hans Vestber, Verizon CEO have reportedly spilled beans over the next Galaxy Note device on Wednesday. Speaking at the company’s Q1 2019 quarterly earnings call, Vestber explicitly mentioned upcoming 5G devices coming to Verizon store. He said that “the Note and the Galaxy coming this year will both have 5G.”

Samsung hasn’t said anything on the next Galaxy Note as yet, but as we can expect that the next Galaxy Note, presumably called the Galaxy Note 10, will support 5G cellular networks just like the Galaxy S10 5G. Apparently, Verizon also has a 5G-enabled LG phone, presumably, the LG V50 ThinQ, coming to its network as well, reports The Verge.

When it comes to flagship smartphones, Samsung had been launching two models of the Galaxy S-series up until this year when the company decided to launch four models. These included a compact model, a regular and plus variant, and a 5G model called the Samsung Galaxy S10+.

Recently a report about the anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note 10 suggested that Samsung wants to replicate the success of the Galaxy S10 launch for its next Note series as well. The South Korean company will reportedly launch a smaller Galaxy Note 10 model with a 6.28-inch display and triple rear cameras, and a slightly larger model with a 6.75-inch display and quad cameras at the back. Both of these models will reportedly feature LTE connectivity. The company would also launch two models of the Galaxy Note 10 with the same screen size and camera combination at the back, but the differentiating factor here would be 5G, instead of LTE connectivity.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Two different model numbers of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 which go by SM-N971 and SM-N976 were leaked online. These suggested two different sizes and the 5G variant theory. Just like every other year, the Galaxy Note-smartphone will most likely launch in August, until then speculations and leaks are bound to happen.