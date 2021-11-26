Think twice before recharging with these Vi prepaid plans

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has reduced the data benefits of its Rs 359, Rs 539 and Rs 839 prepaid recharge plans. After the reduction, the plans now offer only 2GB of daily data benefit, down from 4GB of daily data. This revision follows the increase in the pricing of the same prepaid recharge plans, which was announced earlier this week. Also Read - Vodafone-idea users, your phone bill is set to get a lot more expensive starting today

To recall, when Vi announced the price increase for its prepaid plans, the company stated that with this it plans to improve its average revenue per user (ARPU) and help address the financial stress faced by the telecom sector. Also Read - Vodafone-idea hikes prices of prepaid plans by up to Rs 500: Here’s how much you will need to pay for your phone bill

Earlier along with its Rs 299 (now available at Rs 359), Rs 449 (now available at Rs 539) and Rs 699 (now available at Rs 839) plans, the company used to offer 4GB of daily high-speed data as a part of its double data offer. The company has removed the benefit and the daily data allocation has fallen to 2GB per day. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best 56 days prepaid plan with unlimited calling, OTT subscription, more

The revised plans are now reflected on the company’s official website. The reduced daily data limit is also applicable while recharging via third-party portals like Google Pay, Paytm and more.

Apart from these plans, Vi has also increased the price of its Rs 269 plan to Rs 329. However, the plan still continues to offer 4GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling benefit, and it comes with a validity of 56 days.

After the increase in its prepaid plan prices, the new tariff rates show an increase of up to Rs 500 on key recharge plans offered by the company.

Apart from Vi, Airtel also recently announced their revised prepaid recharge plans, which now are priced comparatively higher. Reliance Jio on the other hand is yet to announce a similar revision for its prepaid recharge plans.