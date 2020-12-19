Vodafone Idea, which is now known as Vi, has launched a new Rs. 399 plan for new customers who buy a new SIM in India. The plan is a digital exclusive one and can only be availed via the Vi website. Also Read - Vi rolls out Wi-Fi calling for its customers in select cities across India: Report

Vi Rs. 399 plan: Benefits, validity and more

The new plan is meant for both prepaid and postpaid users who are buying a Vodafone Idea SIM for the first time. The plan also works for MNP (Mobile Number Portability). When a user is purchasing a new SIM from the website, the Rs. 399 plan can be opted for. Also Read - Vodafone Idea (Vi) launched Rs 948 family postpaid plan: Get details here

Users simply need to enter their contact and address details on the website, following which they will get an OTP that is required to be entered to complete the whole process. Also Read - Vodafone Idea prepaid customers to get data rollover till weekend: Here are all details

For prepaid users, the Rs. 399 plan includes 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMSs a day. The plan offers a validity of 56 days and includes additional benefits such as access to Vi Movies & TV. The plan is similar to the Rs. 297 prepaid plan, which is another first-time plan. The only difference is that the Rs. 297 plan has a validity of 28 days while the Rs. 399 one has an extended validity of 56 days.

For postpaid users, the Rs. 399 plan includes 40GB of data, an additional 150GB of data for 6 months, free 100 SMSs per day, unlimited voice calls, and the option to roll over 200GB of data. The validity is 28 days and the plan also includes access to Vi Movies and TV.

To recall, Vi currently has a number of other first-time plans, namely, the Rs. 97, the Rs. 197, the Rs. 7, the Rs. 497, and the Rs. 647. All these plans can be bought via online and offline means.

The Rs. 399 plan is now live on the website and can be purchased by heading to the Vi website>New Connection>Postpaid or Prepaid Connection option, and you are good to go.