It's been a while since Airtel launched its Wi-Fi calling services in India and to no surprise rival telecom operator Vi (Vodafone Idea) has finally rolled out its much-anticipated Wi-Fi calling services in India as well. As per a Telecom Talk report, the operator had been testing its Wi-Fi calling services for a while now.

Not only that, but it is also speculated that Vi is bringing its new Rs 59 and Rs 65 prepaid recharge plans to select cities in India. These new additions are listed as combo plans on the MyVi.in website of Vi.

Wi-Fi calling from Vi in select cities

The report also says that the launch of the Wi-Fi calling feature by Vi was confirmed by a customer support official while he was responding to a query on Twitter. The customer support executive reportedly replied to the tweet saying that the service is applicable for Goa and Maharashtra including some parts of Kolkata.

The service has already started rolling out since Tuesday 15 December and it is not confirmed when other parts of the country will receive the service.

There have been reports in the past that Vi started testing its Wi-Fi calling feature when both Jio and Airtel had launched their services. It’s been since then that both Jio and Airtel have gone live with their service and Vi customers are still waiting for a rollout.

What is Wi-Fi Calling?

Wi-Fi calling allows a user to make and receive a voice or a video call over a Wi-Fi connection instead is using a cellular connection. If you have a Wi-Fi connection in an area where the cellular network is weak, the phone automatically switches the call to a call over Wi-Fi and used the same Wi-Fi network to give you better connectivity.

You don’t have to pay anything extra for Wi-Fi calling and just need to make sure that you are in the range of a Wi-Fi connection and your phone offers Wi-Fi calling.