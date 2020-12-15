comscore Vi Wi-Fi calling rolls out in select cities across India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vi rolls out Wi-Fi calling for its customers in select cities across India: Report
News

Vi rolls out Wi-Fi calling for its customers in select cities across India: Report

News

Vodafone Idea has rolled out its much-anticipated wi-fi calling services in select Indian cities alongside new prepaid plans.

  • Published: December 15, 2020 9:25 PM IST
Vodafone Idea TurboNet 4G

It’s been a while since Airtel launched its Wi-Fi calling services in India and to no surprise rival telecom operator Vi (Vodafone Idea) has finally rolled out its much-anticipated Wi-Fi calling services in India as well. As per a Telecom Talk report, the operator had been testing its Wi-Fi calling services for a while now. Also Read - Vodafone Idea (Vi) launched Rs 948 family postpaid plan: Get details here

Not only that, but it is also speculated that Vi is bringing its new Rs 59 and Rs 65 prepaid recharge plans to select cities in India. These new additions are listed as combo plans on the MyVi.in website of Vi. Also Read - Reliance Jio will roll out 5G in second half of 2021: Mukesh Ambani

Wi-Fi calling from Vi in select cities

The report also says that the launch of the Wi-Fi calling feature by Vi was confirmed by a customer support official while he was responding to a query on Twitter. The customer support executive reportedly replied to the tweet saying that the service is applicable for Goa and Maharashtra including some parts of Kolkata. Also Read - Airtel offers free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 1 year: Here’s how to avail it

The service has already started rolling out since Tuesday 15 December and it is not confirmed when other parts of the country will receive the service.

There have been reports in the past that Vi started testing its Wi-Fi calling feature when both Jio and Airtel had launched their services. It’s been since then that both Jio and Airtel have gone live with their service and Vi customers are still waiting for a rollout.

What is Wi-Fi Calling?

Wi-Fi calling allows a user to make and receive a voice or a video call over a Wi-Fi connection instead is using a cellular connection. If you have a Wi-Fi connection in an area where the cellular network is weak, the phone automatically switches the call to a call over Wi-Fi and used the same Wi-Fi network to give you better connectivity.

You don’t have to pay anything extra for Wi-Fi calling and just need to make sure that you are in the range of a Wi-Fi connection and your phone offers Wi-Fi calling.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 15, 2020 9:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Vodafone India Wi-Fi calling rolled out in select India cities
News
Vodafone India Wi-Fi calling rolled out in select India cities
New Dell XPS 13 officially launched in India starting at Rs 1,50,990

News

New Dell XPS 13 officially launched in India starting at Rs 1,50,990

Facebook launches Collab music app to rival TikTok

News

Facebook launches Collab music app to rival TikTok

Echo devices now offer live translations via Alexa in multiple languages

News

Echo devices now offer live translations via Alexa in multiple languages

Realme X2 Pro gets OTA update for December 2020: How to upgrade

News

Realme X2 Pro gets OTA update for December 2020: How to upgrade

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Vodafone India Wi-Fi calling rolled out in select India cities

Twitter fined $547,000 under GDPR for delay in reporting a data breach

New Dell XPS 13 officially launched in India starting at Rs 1,50,990

Facebook launches Collab music app to rival TikTok

Echo devices now offer live translations via Alexa in multiple languages

A look at some of the WhatsApp features launched in 2020

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone India Wi-Fi calling rolled out in select India cities

News

Vodafone India Wi-Fi calling rolled out in select India cities
Vodafone Idea (Vi) launched Rs 948 family postpaid plan

News

Vodafone Idea (Vi) launched Rs 948 family postpaid plan
Reliance Jio will roll out 5G in second half of 2021

News

Reliance Jio will roll out 5G in second half of 2021
Airtel Offers Free Subscription for All Your Entertainment Needs

Brand Solution

Airtel Offers Free Subscription for All Your Entertainment Needs
Airtel offers free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 1 year

Telecom

Airtel offers free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 1 year

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 720G SoC के साथ होगा लॉन्च!

Xiaomi ने eBook Reader Pro 70 दिनों की बैटरी लाइफ के साथ किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Nokia 5.4 : Android 11, 48MP क्वाड रियर कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च हुआ मिड बजट स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत

Nokia C1 Plus : Android 10 Go के साथ लॉन्च हुआ कंपनी का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत

iOS 14.3 हुआ रोल आउट, जुड़े नए फीचर्स और जानें किस तरह करें iPhone को अपडेट

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto G 5G review

Reviews

Motorola Moto G 5G review
Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India
Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India

Hands On

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India
How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Features

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

News

Vodafone India Wi-Fi calling rolled out in select India cities
News
Vodafone India Wi-Fi calling rolled out in select India cities
Twitter fined $547,000 under GDPR for delay in reporting a data breach

News

Twitter fined $547,000 under GDPR for delay in reporting a data breach
New Dell XPS 13 officially launched in India starting at Rs 1,50,990

News

New Dell XPS 13 officially launched in India starting at Rs 1,50,990
Facebook launches Collab music app to rival TikTok

News

Facebook launches Collab music app to rival TikTok
Echo devices now offer live translations via Alexa in multiple languages

News

Echo devices now offer live translations via Alexa in multiple languages

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers