South Korean brand Samsung is all set to launch its next flagship series today at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The event will take place in San Francisco, USA. The brand is about to launch the three variants of its Samsung Galaxy S20 series at the event. We will also be seeing the announcement of Samsung’s second device with a folding display – The Galaxy Z Flip.

The Galaxy S20 series will be launching in three variants – The Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus and the high-end Galaxy S20 Ultra. The phones will come with some new features like higher refresh rates, better camera setups and more. There is also the new design language on the back which comprises a rectangular camera setup in the top left of the back. Although, thanks to plenty of leaks and rumors, the technology community pretty much has a complete idea of what the phone is made of. Here is everything we know so far about the phones.

Samsung Galaxy S20

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is the base variant of the brand’s next flagship. It will sport a 6.2-inch 1440×3200, 20:9, 120Hz AMOLED display. The phone will run on the Snapdragon 865 SoC or the Exynos 990 based on different markets. This will be coupled with up to 16GB RAM. The phone will be available in both 4G and 5G models. A 4,000mAh battery and a 25W fast charger come in the box with the S20.

It will feature a 12-megapixel Sony IMX555 main lens. This will be accompanied by a 64-megapixel Samsung S5KGW zoom lens and a 12-megapixel Samsung S5K2LA ultra-wide-angle lens. It will also feature a 10-megapixel Sony IMX375 front camera. There is no ToF sensor on this variant of the series.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

The Galaxy S20 Plus will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with the same ratio. This variant will also have a 120Hz high refresh rate screen. However, the S20 Plus will feature a 4,500mAh battery and most of the other features including the chipset and RAM variants will be the same. The S20 Plus will also be available in both 4G and 5G variants.

The Galaxy S20+ is a more powerful and expensive variant of the S20. It will have a 12-megapixel Sony IMX555 main lens. This will be accompanied by a 64-megapixel Samsung S5KGW zoom lens and a 12-megapixel Samsung S5K2LA ultra-wide-angle lens. Additionally, there is also a Sony IMX516 ToF sensor. The ‘plus’ model will also feature a 10-megapixel Sony IMX375 front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the highest variant of the phone and the most expensive. The phone will be available in only one 5G variant. The processor and configurations in this variant to are mostly the same. The difference will be a 6.9-inch screen with the same resolution, a 5,000mAh battery and improved camera optics.

It will feature a 108-megapixel Samsung S5KHM1 main sensor. This will be accompanied by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 zoom lens and a 44-megapixel Samsung S5KGH1 ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a Sony IMX518 ToF sensor on the Ultra variant too. On the front side, it will also feature the same 10-megapixel Sony IMX375 lens used by the other phones.