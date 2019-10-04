comscore ViewSonic 32-inch curved monitor launched in India for Rs 49,000
ViewSonic 32-inch curved monitor launched in India for Rs 49,000

The new ViewSonic curved monitor comes with a price label of Rs 49,000 in India. The monitor has a 3-sided borderless design for better viewing angles. Read on to know more,

  • Published: October 4, 2019 2:36 PM IST
ViewSonic Monitor

ViewSonic, a global visual display solutions provider, has launched a new 32-inch VX3258-2KPC-MHD curved monitor in India. The new curved monitor comes with a price label of Rs 49,000 in the country. The monitor has a 3-sided borderless design for better viewing angles. The 32-inch screen operates at WQHD 2560 x 1440 resolution.

The company asserts the monitor’s 1800R curved screen and WQHD resolution offer an immersive viewing experience. The monitor’s 88 percent NTSC color size delivers “vivid colors and well-balanced image quality. Its 1ms response time and minimal input lag provide unprecedented screen quality and speed,” ViewSonic said. With 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync tech, it aims to eradicate screen tearing and stuttering for a better gaming experience.

The monitor also offers support for the company’s exclusive ViewMode. ViewSonic says this mode offers optimized screen performance for different applications. There are two HDMI and two DisplayPort inputs, and dual speakers as well. “We have launched VX3258-2KPC-MHD in our gaming array. This latest edition of the VX58 series will provide the best quality product with utmost features at a competitive price,” Eric Wei, Senior Sales Director, ViewSonic Asia-Pacific, said.

Xiaomi may soon launch a curved eSports gaming monitor

Separately, a few weeks back, it was reported that Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new curved eSports gaming monitor. It could come with a 34-inch screen, which will offer support for QHD+ resolution. The upcoming Xiaomi gaming monitor could make its debut in November this year.

The display is likely to support 144Hz refresh rate and would be assembled by Shenzhen-based Century Innovative. Additionally, the Xiaomi eSports display can also be used as an extension of the Xiaomi gaming platform. Xiaomi has already entered the gaming market. In July, Xiaomi launched the Mi gaming laptop 2019. The Mi Gaming Laptop price starts from RMB 7,499 (approx Rs 75,000) in China.

With inputs from IANS

