comscore Vijay Sales announces year-end sale 2022 with discounts on laptops, smartphones and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Vijay Sales Announces Year End Sale 2022 With Discounts On Laptops Smartphones And More
News

Vijay Sales announces year-end sale 2022 with discounts on laptops, smartphones and more

News

During the sale, the Samsung A13 is available at Rs 14,499, Sansui 70-inch 4K Android LED TV at Rs 59,990, Lenovo Ideapad 1 Laptop at R 36,100.

Highlights

  • Vijay Sales on Thursday announced its year-end sale 2022.
  • The sale also features up to 46 percent discount on geysers and steamers.
  • The year-end sale offers up to 50 percent off on chimneys and cook-tops.
samsung galaxy a13

Vijay Sales announces year-end sale 2022 with discounts on laptops, smartphones and more

Consumer retail company Vijay Sales on Thursday announced its year-end sale 2022. During the sale, the Samsung A13 is available at Rs 14,499, Sansui 70-inch 4K Android LED TV at Rs 59,990, Lenovo Ideapad 1 Laptop at R 36,100, LG 8kg 5-star washing machine at Rs 23,600 and more. Also Read - Vijay Sales announces Black Friday sale with discounts on laptops, smartphones and more

The sale also features up to 46 percent discount on geysers and steamers and up to 50 percent discount on irons, garment steamers. If you are looking to remodel your kitchen and turn it into your dream space, make the smart move with incredible discounts on our best-selling home appliances. The year-end sale offers up to 50 percent off on chimneys and cook-tops, kettles and coffee makers, as well as sandwich makers and toasters. Consumers can also bring home their favourite air fryers and microwave ovens starting from Rs 5990. Also Read - Independence Day sale: Best deals on Redmi, Blaupunkt and more smart TVs

One can avail discounts on smart watches with prices starting from INR 1499, headphones at up to 70 percent off, TWS buds starting from Rs 799, entry-level laptops starting from Rs. 22490, the premium and convertible ones starting from Rs. 37,690, gaming laptops at up to 45 percent discount, tablets at up to 47 percent off, storage devices at up to 70 percent off and PlayStation codes starting from Rs 500. Also Read - Valentine's Day offers announced on Nothing Ear 1, Dizo Watch, Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 and more

Fitness enthusiasts can keep track of their daily activities and lifestyle with some of the coolest smartwatches, with prices starting just at Rs. 1,499. There are additional benefits of shopping with Vijay Sales through the MyVS Rewards Loyalty program. Customers can earn 0.75 percent points on their purchase value every time they shop and can redeem the points at Re. 1 at offline stores.

Besides, customers can avail instant discounts from top banks on their purchase at Vijay Sales stores and www.vijaysales.com. HDFC Bank Card holders get 7.5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 3000 on Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions above Rs. 15000 & 5% instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on Credit Card Non-EMI transactions above Rs. 15000. ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Card holders get 7.5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 3000 on EMI transactions above Rs. 20,000.

ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can also avail of Flat Rs. 5000 instant discount on purchase of Rs. 100000 and above on EMI transactions. HSBC Credit Cards holders can benefit with an instant discount of 7.5 percnet up to Rs. 7500 on EMI transactions with on minimum purchase of Rs. 20000 and above.

  • Published Date: December 29, 2022 2:31 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 11 5G teased on Amazon, ahead of the February launch
Mobiles
OnePlus 11 5G teased on Amazon, ahead of the February launch
Top upcoming smartphones set to launch in India in January 2023

Photo Gallery

Top upcoming smartphones set to launch in India in January 2023

Apple's foldable iPhone dubbed 'iPhone Fold' to make its entry in 2025: Check details here

News

Apple's foldable iPhone dubbed 'iPhone Fold' to make its entry in 2025: Check details here

India 5G smartphone shipments to surpass 4G shipments in 2023: Details here

News

India 5G smartphone shipments to surpass 4G shipments in 2023: Details here

IRCTC data hacked: Data of 3 crore passengers leaked online

News

IRCTC data hacked: Data of 3 crore passengers leaked online

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vijay Sales announces year-end sale 2022 with discounts on laptops, smartphones and more

Jio to complete 5G deployment in India by 2023: Mukesh Ambani

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra tipped to feature a brand new telephoto camera

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition launched: Here is what it brings

Apple's foldable iPhone dubbed 'iPhone Fold' to make its entry in 2025: Check details here

Got yourself new iPhone 14? Here is how to get started

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

Gaming in 2022: Here's what all happened this year

Top gaming announcements of 2022: Cloud gaming in India, Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal, and more

How 5G changed the smartphone market in India in 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?