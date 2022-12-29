Vijay Sales announces year-end sale 2022 with discounts on laptops, smartphones and more

Consumer retail company Vijay Sales on Thursday announced its year-end sale 2022. During the sale, the Samsung A13 is available at Rs 14,499, Sansui 70-inch 4K Android LED TV at Rs 59,990, Lenovo Ideapad 1 Laptop at R 36,100, LG 8kg 5-star washing machine at Rs 23,600 and more. Also Read - Vijay Sales announces Black Friday sale with discounts on laptops, smartphones and more

The sale also features up to 46 percent discount on geysers and steamers and up to 50 percent discount on irons, garment steamers. If you are looking to remodel your kitchen and turn it into your dream space, make the smart move with incredible discounts on our best-selling home appliances. The year-end sale offers up to 50 percent off on chimneys and cook-tops, kettles and coffee makers, as well as sandwich makers and toasters. Consumers can also bring home their favourite air fryers and microwave ovens starting from Rs 5990. Also Read - Independence Day sale: Best deals on Redmi, Blaupunkt and more smart TVs

One can avail discounts on smart watches with prices starting from INR 1499, headphones at up to 70 percent off, TWS buds starting from Rs 799, entry-level laptops starting from Rs. 22490, the premium and convertible ones starting from Rs. 37,690, gaming laptops at up to 45 percent discount, tablets at up to 47 percent off, storage devices at up to 70 percent off and PlayStation codes starting from Rs 500. Also Read - Valentine's Day offers announced on Nothing Ear 1, Dizo Watch, Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 and more

Fitness enthusiasts can keep track of their daily activities and lifestyle with some of the coolest smartwatches, with prices starting just at Rs. 1,499. There are additional benefits of shopping with Vijay Sales through the MyVS Rewards Loyalty program. Customers can earn 0.75 percent points on their purchase value every time they shop and can redeem the points at Re. 1 at offline stores.

Besides, customers can avail instant discounts from top banks on their purchase at Vijay Sales stores and www.vijaysales.com. HDFC Bank Card holders get 7.5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 3000 on Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions above Rs. 15000 & 5% instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on Credit Card Non-EMI transactions above Rs. 15000. ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Card holders get 7.5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 3000 on EMI transactions above Rs. 20,000.

ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can also avail of Flat Rs. 5000 instant discount on purchase of Rs. 100000 and above on EMI transactions. HSBC Credit Cards holders can benefit with an instant discount of 7.5 percnet up to Rs. 7500 on EMI transactions with on minimum purchase of Rs. 20000 and above.