Vijay Sales Big Dussehra Sale announced: Check deals on Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro

Vijay Sales has announced Dussehra Sale at all its physical stores and website www.vijaysales.com where consumers can avail of better deals and offers on smartphones, home electronics, entertainment gadgets and more. During the sale, Apple lovers can buy the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro with an instant discount on HDFC cards. Buyers can purchase an iPhone 14 starting at Rs 74,900 including cash back. Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro's camera bump hampers wireless charging capabilities: Report

Customers can avail cashbacks as well as instant discounts from top banks on their purchase at Vijay Sales stores and www.vijaysales.com. HDFC Bank Card holders get 7.5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 3000 on Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions above Rs. 15000, 5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on Credit Card Non-EMI transactions above Rs. 15000. ICICI Bank Credit Card holders get 7.5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 3000 on EMI transactions above Rs. 20000, 5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on Non-EMI transactions above Rs. 20000. Also Read - How to shoot in 4K Cinematic Mode on iPhone 14

ICICI Bank Credit Card holders also get flat Rs. 5000 instant discounts on purchase of Rs. 10,0000, above on EMI and Non-EMI transactions. Kotak Mahindra Bank Credit Card users get 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2500 on EMI transactions of Rs. 15000 and above. There is an instant discount of 7.5 percent up to Rs. 7500 on EMI transactions with HSBC Credit Cards on minimum purchase of Rs. 20000 & above. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro customers reporting 5G connection issues: Check details

Yes Bank Credit Card Holders can avail an instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 2,000 on Non-EMI transactions and an instant discount of 5 percent up to Rs. 2,000 on EMI transactions of Rs. 15,000 and above. Bank of Baroda Credit Card Holders get instant discount of 5 percent up to Rs. 1500 on EMI transactions of Rs. 4500 and above.

There is an instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 1000 on Non EMI transactions with Rupay Credit Cards. IndusInd Bank Card holders get 5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 2000 on Credit Card EMI transactions and 5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on Credit and Debit Card Non-EMI transactions above Rs. 15000.