comscore Vijay Sales Big Dussehra Sale announced: Check deals on Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro
  • Home
  • News
  • Vijay Sales Big Dussehra Sale Announced Check Deals On Apple Iphone 14 Iphone 14 Pro
News

Vijay Sales Big Dussehra Sale announced: Check deals on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro

News

During the Vijay Sales Big Dussehra Sale, Apple lovers can buy the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro with an instant discount on HDFC cards.

Highlights

  • Vijay Sales has announced Dussehra Sale at all its physical stores.
  • Apple lovers can buy the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro with an instant discount.
  • Customers can avail cashbacks as well as instant discounts from top banks.
Apple Sale iPhone 14 MacBook

Vijay Sales Big Dussehra Sale announced: Check deals on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro

Vijay Sales has announced Dussehra Sale at all its physical stores and website www.vijaysales.com where consumers can avail of better deals and offers on smartphones, home electronics, entertainment gadgets and more. During the sale, Apple lovers can buy the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro with an instant discount on HDFC cards. Buyers can purchase an iPhone 14 starting at Rs 74,900 including cash back. Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro's camera bump hampers wireless charging capabilities: Report

Customers can avail cashbacks as well as instant discounts from top banks on their purchase at Vijay Sales stores and www.vijaysales.com. HDFC Bank Card holders get 7.5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 3000 on Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions above Rs. 15000, 5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on Credit Card Non-EMI transactions above Rs. 15000. ICICI Bank Credit Card holders get 7.5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 3000 on EMI transactions above Rs. 20000, 5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on Non-EMI transactions above Rs. 20000. Also Read - How to shoot in 4K Cinematic Mode on iPhone 14

ICICI Bank Credit Card holders also get flat Rs. 5000 instant discounts on purchase of Rs. 10,0000, above on EMI and Non-EMI transactions. Kotak Mahindra Bank Credit Card users get 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2500 on EMI transactions of Rs. 15000 and above. There is an instant discount of 7.5 percent up to Rs. 7500 on EMI transactions with HSBC Credit Cards on minimum purchase of Rs. 20000 & above. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro customers reporting 5G connection issues: Check details

Yes Bank Credit Card Holders can avail an instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 2,000 on Non-EMI transactions and an instant discount of 5 percent up to Rs. 2,000 on EMI transactions of Rs. 15,000 and above. Bank of Baroda Credit Card Holders get instant discount of 5 percent up to Rs. 1500 on EMI transactions of Rs. 4500 and above.

There is an instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 1000 on Non EMI transactions with Rupay Credit Cards. IndusInd Bank Card holders get 5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 2000 on Credit Card EMI transactions and 5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on Credit and Debit Card Non-EMI transactions above Rs. 15000.

  • Published Date: October 5, 2022 9:11 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro preorders to start in India from tomorrow: Here's how to book, expected price and specs
News
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro preorders to start in India from tomorrow: Here's how to book, expected price and specs
Check if your phone number is blocked (Step-by-Step Guide)

How To

Check if your phone number is blocked (Step-by-Step Guide)

Xiaomi 12T series with 200MP cameras unveiled

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12T series with 200MP cameras unveiled

Google introduces Spaces, Media tab and more in the Google Home app

News

Google introduces Spaces, Media tab and more in the Google Home app

Audi R8 V10 GT RWD launches as a limited edition model: See pictures

Photo Gallery

Audi R8 V10 GT RWD launches as a limited edition model: See pictures

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vijay Sales Big Dussehra Sale announced: Check deals on Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro preorders to start in India from tomorrow: Here's how to book, expected price and specs

New OTT release October 2022: Top 7 movies, web series coming to Netflix and Amazon Prime

New OTT release October 2022: Top 7 movies, web series coming to Netflix and Amazon Prime

Google introduces Spaces, Media tab and more in the Google Home app

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Realme GT Neo 3T Special Edition Launch To Launch On 14th Oct, 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Realme GT Neo 3T Special Edition Launch To Launch On 14th Oct, 2022, Watch Video For Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: Flex and Flaunt it With Ultimate Style

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: Flex and Flaunt it With Ultimate Style
iPhone 14 Pro : Know all about it. And it is worth buying or not? This and more in this video.

Reviews

iPhone 14 Pro : Know all about it. And it is worth buying or not? This and more in this video.
Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022: Know The Reason Why ?

News

Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022: Know The Reason Why ?