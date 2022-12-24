comscore Vijay Sales announces Christmas offers on iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and more products: Check all offers here
  • Home
  • News
  • Vijay Sales Offering Heavy Discounts On Iphone 14 Apple Watch Series 8 And More Products Check All Offers Here
News

Vijay Sales announces Christmas offers on iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and more products: Check all offers here

News

In the smartphone category, iPhone 14 starts from Rs. 69,900; iPhone 14 Plus starts from Rs. 78,699; iPhone 14 Pro starts from 1,26,100; iPhone 14 Pro Max starts from 1,35,800.

Highlights

  • iPad 9th Gen Starts at Rs. 28,700 Instant Discount Flat 3000 On HDFC Bank Cards.
  • iPhone 14 starts from Rs. 69,900; iPhone 14 Plus starts from Rs. 78,699.
  • In the laptop category, the MacBook Air with M1 chip starts at Rs. 77,900.
iPhone 14 Plus Camera

iPad 9th Gen Starts at Rs. 28,700 Instant Discount Flat 3000 On HDFC Bank Cards.

India’s leading electronics retail store chain Vijay Sales on Saturday announced its 2nd Anniversary of the Apple Days Campaign from December 23 to 31. During sales day, potential consumers can avail best deals on all Apple products across its 120+ retail outlets as well as the Vijaysales.com. As a part of its Apple Days campaign, consumers can access unbelievable offers on all the devices with effective pricing including instant discounts. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 gets a price drop in India, effectively available for only Rs 56,600

In the smartphone category, iPhone 14 starts from Rs. 69,900; iPhone 14 Plus starts from Rs. 78,699; iPhone 14 Pro starts from 1,26,100; iPhone 14 Pro Max starts from 1,35,800; iPhone 12 starts from Rs. 52,900 and iPhone 13 starts from Rs. 62,900. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 series camera to come with 25 percent performance boost: Details here

In the iPad category, the iPad 9th Gen starts from Rs. 25,700; the iPad 10th Gen starts from Rs. 39,490; iPad Air 5th Gen starts at Rs. 51,700; and iPad Pro starts at Rs. 73,000. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 51,900 on Flipkart: Check offers here

In the laptop category, the MacBook Air with M1 chip starts at Rs. 77,900; the MacBook Air with M2 chip starts at Rs. 95,500; MacBook Pro with M2 Chip starts at Rs. 1,04,300; the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro Chip starts at Rs. 1,07,500; the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro Max Chip starts at Rs. 2,80,300.

Apple Watch Ultra available from Rs. 86,300 Instant Discount Flat 4,000 On HDFC Bank Cards; Apple Watch Series 8 available from Rs. 42,900 Instant Discount Flat 3000 On HDFC Bank Cards; Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) starts from Rs. 28,000 Instant Discount Flat 2000 On HDFC Bank Cards, Get Flat 20 percent Off in stores on Purchase of Any Apple Care + with Watch.

In the audio Category, AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) will be available at Rs. 23,400.

Protect your Apple Devices by adding Apple Care+ with the purchase. Vijay Sales is also offering up to 20% off on Apple Care+.
Also get unbelievable discounts on Apple Care +.

  • Published Date: December 24, 2022 11:25 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 24, 2022 11:27 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Meta to settle Facebook Cambridge Analytica lawsuit for $725 million
News
Meta to settle Facebook Cambridge Analytica lawsuit for $725 million
Biggest tech developments in India in 2022

Features

Biggest tech developments in India in 2022

Redmi K60 series launch set for December 27

Mobiles

Redmi K60 series launch set for December 27

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X: Gaming is certainly better here

Reviews

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X: Gaming is certainly better here

Google moves NCLAT against CCI's Rs 1,338 crore fine over abusing Android market

News

Google moves NCLAT against CCI's Rs 1,338 crore fine over abusing Android market

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vijay Sales announces Christmas offers on iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and more products: Check all offers here

Meta to settle Facebook Cambridge Analytica lawsuit for $725 million

Top tech gifts for secret santa

Top tech gifts for secret santa

Proxy brand promotions by social media influencers may soon be fined in India

Biggest tech developments in India in 2022

WhatsApp releases 2022 recap video, here are top 5 features we liked

Tecno to launch smartwatches, hearables, laptops in India in 2023: Tecno India CEO

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?