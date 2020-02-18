comscore Virat Kohli hits 50 million followers on Instagram | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian to hit 50 million followers on Instagram
News

Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian to hit 50 million followers on Instagram

News

Indian Cricket captain Virat Kohli recently hit the 50 million followers mark on Instagram, but where does he stand amongst the most followed Instagram celebrities?

  • Published: February 18, 2020 4:50 PM IST
Virat Kohli Instagram

Indian Cricket team captain, Virat Kohli has achieved a new milestone. The cricketer recently hit 50 million followers on social media platform Instagram. In reaching the milestone, Kohli also became the first Indian to achieve the follower count. Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra comes a close second at 49.9 million followers. Another actress, Deepika Padukone comes in third at 44.1 million followers.

Related Stories


The Indian captain has a total of 930 posts on the Instagram platform. He himself is following 480 people. Priyanka Chopra meanwhile, has 3,056 posts and follows 505 other people. Deepika has 1132 posts and is following 113 people.

Watch: Top Asus laptops launching in 2020

Kohli Vs Most followed accounts on Instagram

Those are some pretty big numbers that the Instagram stars have managed to gather, but how well do they fare against Instagram’s most-followed accounts. The list is led by Instagram’s own account. The platform uses the age to share interesting content from around the world. It has 333 million followers.

The second-most followed account is that of football star Cristiano Ronaldo. A sports star like Kohli, Ronaldo is a global icon in the game and has a staggering 203 million followers on Instagram. He is followed by singer Ariana Grande who has 174 million followers. Next up is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Dwayne has 171 million accounts following him. Coming in fifth is another singer Selena Gomez. A consistent personality in the ‘most-followers’ list, Gomez has 168 million followers.

Apple iPad: Why is there still no dedicated Instagram app?

Also Read

Apple iPad: Why is there still no dedicated Instagram app?

Kohli Vs Most followed sports celebrities

While Indian captain Virat Kohli stands at 50 million, he still has a lot of followers to gain before he reaches the most-followed stars. These include Cristiano Ronaldo at 203 million followers and Lionel Messi at 142 million followers. Yet another footballer, Neymar Jr. stands at number 3 with 133 million followers. The next two personalities are retired footballer David Beckham at 60 million followers and basketball player LeBron James.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 18, 2020 4:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme Link app announced for its upcoming IoT products
News
Realme Link app announced for its upcoming IoT products
Virat Kohli hits 50 million followers on Instagram

News

Virat Kohli hits 50 million followers on Instagram

Huawei P30, P30 Pro receives January 2020 security patch

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro receives January 2020 security patch

Microsoft Xbox Series X is apparently more powerful than the Sony PS5

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Series X is apparently more powerful than the Sony PS5

Samsung Galaxy Buds+India price spotted on official website: Check details

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds+India price spotted on official website: Check details

Most Popular

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Tinder's in-app interactive adventure series 'Swipe Night' coming to India

LG K61, LG K51S and LG K41S phones unveiled

Realme Link app announced for its upcoming IoT products

Virat Kohli hits 50 million followers on Instagram

Huawei P30, P30 Pro receives January 2020 security patch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Virat Kohli hits 50 million followers on Instagram

News

Virat Kohli hits 50 million followers on Instagram
The Apple iPad still has no Instagram app, but why?

News

The Apple iPad still has no Instagram app, but why?
ZEE5 prepares to challenge TikTok and Instagram

News

ZEE5 prepares to challenge TikTok and Instagram
WhatsApp crosses 2 billion users globally

News

WhatsApp crosses 2 billion users globally
Facebook's Twitter, Instagram accounts hacked

News

Facebook's Twitter, Instagram accounts hacked

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 6 स्मार्टफोन Flipkart के एफिलिएट पेज पर हुआ स्पॉट, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

अमेरिका के इस कदम से और भी बढ़ सकती हैं Huawei की मुश्किलें

Samsung Galaxy A31 स्मार्टफोन 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया दमदार स्पीकर, जानिए क्या है कीमत

Samsung Galaxy M31 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 15,999 रुपये में हो सकता है लॉन्च

News

Tinder's in-app interactive adventure series 'Swipe Night' coming to India
News
Tinder's in-app interactive adventure series 'Swipe Night' coming to India
LG K61, LG K51S and LG K41S phones unveiled

News

LG K61, LG K51S and LG K41S phones unveiled
Realme Link app announced for its upcoming IoT products

News

Realme Link app announced for its upcoming IoT products
Virat Kohli hits 50 million followers on Instagram

News

Virat Kohli hits 50 million followers on Instagram
Huawei P30, P30 Pro receives January 2020 security patch

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro receives January 2020 security patch