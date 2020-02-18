Virat Kohli hits 50 million followers on Instagram

Indian Cricket team captain, Virat Kohli has achieved a new milestone. The cricketer recently hit 50 million followers on social media platform Instagram. In reaching the milestone, Kohli also became the first Indian to achieve the follower count. Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra comes a close second at 49.9 million followers. Another actress, Deepika Padukone comes in third at 44.1 million followers.

The Indian captain has a total of 930 posts on the Instagram platform. He himself is following 480 people. Priyanka Chopra meanwhile, has 3,056 posts and follows 505 other people. Deepika has 1132 posts and is following 113 people.

Kohli Vs Most followed accounts on Instagram

Those are some pretty big numbers that the Instagram stars have managed to gather, but how well do they fare against Instagram’s most-followed accounts. The list is led by Instagram’s own account. The platform uses the age to share interesting content from around the world. It has 333 million followers.

The second-most followed account is that of football star Cristiano Ronaldo. A sports star like Kohli, Ronaldo is a global icon in the game and has a staggering 203 million followers on Instagram. He is followed by singer Ariana Grande who has 174 million followers. Next up is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Dwayne has 171 million accounts following him. Coming in fifth is another singer Selena Gomez. A consistent personality in the ‘most-followers’ list, Gomez has 168 million followers.

Kohli Vs Most followed sports celebrities

While Indian captain Virat Kohli stands at 50 million, he still has a lot of followers to gain before he reaches the most-followed stars. These include Cristiano Ronaldo at 203 million followers and Lionel Messi at 142 million followers. Yet another footballer, Neymar Jr. stands at number 3 with 133 million followers. The next two personalities are retired footballer David Beckham at 60 million followers and basketball player LeBron James.