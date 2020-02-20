comscore Virat Kohli made brand ambassador for iQOO smartphones | BGR India
Virat Kohli made brand ambassador for iQOO smartphones ahead of first launch

iQOO will be producing dedicated gaming handsets in the country and chose Virat Kohli to attract the “young, energetic and performance focussed youth” in the country.

  • Published: February 20, 2020 12:32 PM IST
Virat Kohli

Chinese smartphone manufacturer iQOO recently announced its entry into the Indian market. With its first launch lined up for February 25, the brand has now appointed Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador.

According to the company, the decision to bag Kohli is with the aim to target the “young, energetic and performance focussed youth” in the country. The company aims to produce high-end dedicated gaming smartphones. Moreover, the brand’s first phone, the iQOO 3 5G will be launching next week. The phone will be one of the first phones to offer 5G support in India.

Watch: Top 5 Highly-Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

iQOO 3 5G Expected specifications

A recent Antutu score leak also suggested that the phone will come with a Snapdragon 865 SoC. It also revealed that the phone could feature 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The brand also confirmed UFS 3.1 storage in a teaser. It could feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole front camera. Further, there could be a quad-camera setup on the back of the phone that will feature a 48-megapixel main sensor. The smartphone could also pack a 4,410mAh battery with support for 55W fast charge. We will know more about this smartphone in the coming days.

“As a brand, we want to appeal to young, energetic people who are determined to respond to any challenge with aplomb. Virat is the most seamless fit for our brand’s personality, and we are pleased with him being the face of iQOO.” said the brand

Moreover, Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing-iQOO, mentioned that “we are hopeful that our focus on high performance, innovation, and differentiation in the premium segment is well communicated through the campaigns that we are going to drive with Virat.”

Capturing Virat Kohli for the task could prove a major step for the brand. Moreover, the captain recently became the first Indian to cross 50 million followers on the social media platform Instagram. “As an athlete, I have always believed in constantly pushing the boundaries and raising the standard of performance. iQOO, as a brand, appears to be determined to bring value to the smartphone market through high-performance smartphones,” Kohli said.

(With inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: February 20, 2020 12:32 PM IST

