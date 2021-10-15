The national capital of India, New Delhi is all set to celebrate the festival of Dussehra with “electronic fireworks” this year. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, for the first time ever, Delhites will witness electronic fireworks from the comfort of their homes, instead of visiting the Red Fort physically to see the actual fireworks. These electronic fireworks will be shown on television.

This year, to minimise the pollution and avoid gathering due to Covid-19, the Ramlila committee has decided to restrict the size of the folklore effigies. The committee will instead put up large screens and speakers to show virtual fireworks to the devotees. Notably, the length of the effigies this year has been reduced to 30 feet. Prior to this, the effigies used to be up to 110 feet tall.

This move will not only reduce the transmission of the coronavirus but will also reduce pollution that becomes a huge problem for the citizens during this time of the year. To steer clear of pollution-related problems, people can opt for a good air purifier at their homes and workplace.

