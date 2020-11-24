Virtual IGDC 2020 ends on high note with over 6,000 check-ins

The four-day long, ‘virtual’ IGDC 2020 (The India Game Developer Conference) concluded on a high note, with a lot of takeaways and exchange of ideas with 6000+ check-ins from 64 countries. This was double the attendance over last year’s data. Also Read - Hummer EV to run on Fortnite’s Unreal Engine, reveals Epic Games

The online conference had a fantastic line-up of 80 industry sessions, panel discussions and workshops. In all, 115 speakers including 43 international renowned speakers from 10 different countries participated. Per session attendance was also 3x this year compared to 2019 physical event.

Rajesh Rao, Convenor, IGDC 2020 said, "This year's virtual event went way beyond our expectations. The participation was overwhelming, with over 6000 check-ins from 64 countries, a reflection of the rapid growth and market potential of India. Thanks to strong industry support, we were able to offer this conference free to all attendees. The speaker line up was the best ever, with 'virtual' making it possible for so many speakers to participate without traveling"

This year’s “Investor-Publisher-Connect, had over 50 gaming companies from India and overseas, 300 + virtual one-to-one meetings were set up between investors, publishers, and the startups, which is 70 percent higher than 2019 with a 100 percent match rate. The inaugural “Founder-Connect”, which had 20 founder’s participation, was a huge success as they networked and explored opportunities to collaborate with each other.

IGDC 2020 partners and participants

Notable VCs present at the event were Accel, Sequoia Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Blume Ventures, Lumikai, Elevation Capital, Kalaari Capital, Venture Highway, and Falcon Edge Capital who held meetings with shortlisted gaming startups.

There was also enhanced interest from game publishers this year with marquees names such as Epic Games, Mobile Premier League, Nazara, Paytm First Games, nCore Games, and Zapak Games extending their publishing support to promising gaming companies.

Global publishers such as Miniclip, Crazylabs, Tilting Point, Hyper Hippo Entertainment, and Tapnation and many gaming start-ups from the UK, Canada and Australia were among the attendees.

BYOG (Build Your Own Game) Jam held alongside, received 87 finished entries by the deadline, which was three times more than 2019. The number of participants showed a remarkable jump of about 50 percent, jumping from 200 in 2019 to 313 in 2020.

Good news also flowed in during the event as Bengaluru-based Mobile Premier League (MPL) has earmarked a Rs 37 crore fund for Indian game developers and studios to develop games for their Indian and global audience.

IGDC 2020 saw great support from the industry. Unreal Engine/ Epic games were presenting sponsors of IGDC 2020, along with MPL, Facebook, Google, Unity, Hyper Hippo, Gametion, Nazara, Lakshya, and Yesgnome. IGDC 2020 which was held online amid concerns of coronavirus attracted 50 exhibitors on the e-expo floor.