Vivaldi 2.10 update brings improved website compatibility and more

Norway-based software company Vivaldi Technologies has just rolled out a new update for its Vivaldi web browser. The company has made a number of improvements while introducing several new features to the web browser. Talking a closer look at the announcement, the update focuses on under-the-hood improvements including improved compatibility with more websites. In addition, the company has also made improvements to the themes feature present inside the browser. This new update brings the version number of the Vivaldi browser up to 2.10. The update also comes with a number of bug fixes and general improvements.

Vivaldi 2.10 update details

According to Vivaldi, this new update addresses a significant issue of website incompatibility. The company notes that the browser should work with “any website” as it is based on Chromium. However, it still faces incompatible browser errors quite frequently. It also noted that most websites block the browser when it shows its true name “Vivaldi”. This happens due to multiple reasons including competition, rival companies, and more. The company clarified that it has made several workarounds in the past to surpass this false error. But, this is happening with too many websites and sometimes a workaround is difficult.

To fix the issue, the company has decided to make changes to the user agent string of Vivaldi. The user-agent string is an identifier to tell websites and services, the details related to the web browser, operating system version, and more. As part of the change, the company is dropping the “Vivaldi” word in the user agent string. Vivaldi CEO Jon von Tetzchner noted that the company added the word “Vivaldi” in the user agent to express pride. But, this is also hurting the browser.

Vivaldi also comes with a new theme matching feature. Here, the browser will automatically change and match the theme in accordance with the OS theme. It can match the dark or light theme to match the Operating System theme. Users can pick pre-installed or custom themes for the dark and light modes. Other fixes include improvements to the address bar, extension toggling for heavy extension users, and improved quick commands.