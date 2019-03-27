comscore
  Vivaldi 2.4 brings full toolbar customization, multiple user profiles, calculator and more
Vivaldi 2.4 brings full toolbar customization, multiple user profiles, calculator and more

Vivaldi 2.4 allows users to remove existing buttons from the user interface and replacing them with the buttons that they need.

  Published: March 27, 2019 1:53 PM IST
vivaldi_2_4

Image credit: Vivaldi

Vivaldi has just released a new version of its Vivaldi web browser with a number of new feature additions and improvements. As part of the announcement, the new update brings the version number of the browser to 2.4. The company revealed that it is bringing comprehensive toolbar customization to the browser which allows users to make changes to the interface. With this new feature, users can drag and drop to rearrange, remove or add buttons to whatever area that is present. CEO for the company, Jon Von Tetzchner issued a statement adding, “Our goal has always been to make Vivaldi the most customizable browser available.”

Vivaldi Toolbar Customization

Ion went ahead to add, “Today’s update is another big step in that direction so that users can get more done with less effort, in the most intuitive and creative way possible.” Moving back to the toolbar customization, Vivaldi 2.4 allows users to remove existing buttons from the user interface and replacing them with the buttons that they need. This customization is available both in the status bar as well as the address toolbar. It also allows users to move certain select buttons between the status bar and the address bar. To clarify, the status bar is at the bottom and the address bar is on the top.

This feature will allow users to make the entire experience minimalist or maximalist depending on their taste. According to the announcement, Henrik Helmers, the designer at Vivaldi who worked on this feature added, “Toolbar customization is massive – it is much bigger than it sounds. Vivaldi’s interface is now more customizable with redesigned and re-engineered buttons.” Vivaldi users can head to the “Toolbar Customizations” option in the “Window Appearance” section under “Appearance” in the Browser Settings. Here, they can also reset any of the changes made to start from scratch.

Image credit: Vivaldi

Improvements in the “Bookmark” bar in Vivaldi Browser

Vivaldi has done some important feature additions along with improvements to the “Bookmarks” feature. As part of the new update, users can select multiple tabs at once and then bookmark them at once. This saves time so that users won’t have to bookmark multiple pages, one page at a time. To do this, users need to select the tabs that they want to bookmark by pressing the Shift or Ctrl button and then clicking on the tabs.

Image credit: Vivaldi

Once the tabs are selected, the user just needs to click the “Bookmark X Tabs” in the context menu that can be accessed with the help of a right click. Once this is done, users can then access the tabs in a date stamped folders in the Bookmark manager. The company has also added the right-click context menu inside the Bookmark folders on Vivaldi for Windows and Linux.

Multiple user profiles on Vivaldi and built-in calculator

Image credit: Vivaldi

The new update has finally added multiple user profiles in Vivaldi so that different users can use the browser at the same time so that they can keep their bookmarks, saved passwords, history, and extensions separate. Each user profile can have different themes and user interface with the help of newly introduced toolbar customization.

To make sure that switching between these profiles is easy, the browser will add the profile button in the address bar on the right of the search button. This button will allow users to switch between different profiles or even launch a profile manager that will let users manage their user profiles. Users can enable or disable the button from the “Address Bar” section in the “Settings” for the browser. In addition to this, all these profiles also come with support for Vivaldi sync.

Image credit: Vivaldi

The company has also added a built-in calculator which allows users to quickly do basic math operation with quick commands. On Windows users can use the “F2” or Function 2 key or “Command” key along with “E” on Mac to launch the calculator, enter the equation and then press “Enter” to get the result. The result will automatically be copied to the clipboard. Last but not least, Vivaldi 2.4 also comes with improved control on Tab Stacks along with the ability to rename any Tab Stack with the help of double click and more refined control on how a user can create a Tab Stack.

