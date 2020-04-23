comscore Vivaldi browser v3.0 update brings built-in Tracker blocker
Vivaldi browser v3.0 update brings built-in Tracker blocker in partnership with DuckDuckGo

Vivaldi blocks trackers is by relying on a list of well-known tracker URLs and stopping requests to those URLs before they are sent.

  Updated: April 23, 2020 11:18 AM IST
Vivaldi has released a major update for its desktop browser on Wedneday. The latest Vivaldi desktop browser update bumps it to the version 3.0. It adds built-in Tracker and ad blockers. As it is Vivaldi does not track you, and now it won’t let others track you either. Also Read - Vivaldi 2.10 update brings improved website compatibility, theme scheduling and more

As per the company, the new Vivaldi desktop browser version 3.0 adds a Tracker blocker which protects you from the ubiquitous web trackers. It blocks continuous background crawling on the major websites. Essentially, it’ll not let those gather your personal information, and this has been made this possible with DuckDuckGo partnership. Also Read - Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions: Revisiting the term seamless

“The way Vivaldi blocks trackers is by relying on a list of well-known tracker URLs and stopping requests to those URLs before they are sent. When it comes to the choice of lists, we are proud to be partnering with DuckDuckGo and incorporate DuckDuckGo’s Tracker Radar-powered blocklist. This is the same list used in the DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials extension and Privacy Browser mobile app. It blocks most of the known trackers out there,” noted Julien Picalausa on Vivaldi blog. Also Read - Vivaldi Mobile for Android launched; features cross platform sync, screenshots

Norway-based software company Vivaldi Technologies is from the former Opera CEO Jon von Tetzchner. The company always had privacy and security focus in its mind, and as a result, it has made a number of improvements in its web browser since launch. Last time around, the update was focused on under-the-hood improvements including improved compatibility with more websites. The last update bumped the version number of the Vivaldi browser to 2.10. The update had come with a number of bug fixes and general improvements.

  Published Date: April 23, 2020 11:14 AM IST
  Updated Date: April 23, 2020 11:18 AM IST

