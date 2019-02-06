Vivaldi update automatically stacks tabs; improves address field and more

Chromium-based browser Vivaldi has just announced its first update for the year called as Vivaldi 2.3. This new update comes along with a number of new features. According to the announcement, the highlight of this release will be a new feature called automatic tabs stacking. In addition to this, this update will also bring a number of under the hood improvements and tweaks to existing parts of the browser to improve the overall experience. Taking a dive into the auto-stack feature, the web browser will now help you manage tabs in a better way.

Vivaldi claims that this feature is built on the existing tab management system that is robust and user-friendly. The auto-tab stacking feature will join the existing features that allow users to pin, drag, mute or hibernate existing tabs. As part of the feature, the browser will automatically create a stack of tabs for all the related tabs that the user opens from the first “active” tab. This means that the browser will keep a note of all the new tabs that a user opens from any given “active” tab including all the hyperlinks opened in new tabs and then stack them together.

In line with how Vivaldi works, the browser will get an option for users to enable this feature or disable. To enable to disable the feature, users can head to “New Tab Position” option under the “Tabs” section in the settings and then select or deselect the “As Tab Stack With Related Tabs”. Vivaldi CEO Jon von Tetzchner issued a statement in regard to the feature adding, “No other browser gives users a variety of ways to manage their tabs. Auto-stacking of tabs is a fine example of how users can streamline an extraordinary amount of information while browsing the Web.”

The company has also improved how the address field works in Vivaldi 2.3 by adding frequently visited pages as suggestions. These suggestions will appear in the drop-down list when the user clicks on the address field. The announcement adds that this list will be based on browsing habits, web panels and speed dial of the user. This feature is turned off by default and users can enable this in the “Address Field Drop-Down Menu” setting under the “Address bar” section in “Settings” by selecting the “Include Frequently Visited Pages” option.

The browser also comes with “Search Suggestions” as part of the address field though it is turned off because of associated privacy concerns. The company allows users to enable this feature “per search engine” which means that users can disable it for any given search engine and enable it for other search engines.

Last but not least, the company has also improved its Capture tool for screenshots by adding a file name template option. This will allow users to keep the screenshots captured using the tool more organized with the help of the “Capture File Name Template” option under the “Image Capture” setting under “Webpages” section in Vivaldi settings.