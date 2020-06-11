Vivaldi v3.1 supports dark mode for all websites

Vivaldi mobile browser on Android now offers dark mode to all websites. The company says that users the force enable the dark theme on all websites they use. The previous version let you enable dark mode on sites that natively support it. But with the version 3.1 you can force the mode on any website. Also Read - Vivaldi browser v3.0 update brings built-in Tracker blocker in partnership with DuckDuckGo

Vivaldi users can try out the feature by updating their mobile browser. You can also download the latest version of the app from the Play Store. To enable dark mode on all the website, go to Settings on the top right corner. Look for Themes, click on it and enable Dark Mode for web page option. By doing this, all the websites on the browser will now enter the dark side. Also Read - Vivaldi 2.10 update brings improved website compatibility, theme scheduling and more

However, it’s worth highlighting that once the feature is switched on, all the websites turn into the dark theme. This might probably affect the way you see the fonts on the dark background. We’d suggest if you’re not really mad about using websites in dark mode, stick with the native support for now. Because chances are, with the theme enabled, the website might start acting up, which is never ideal. Also Read - Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions: Revisiting the term seamless

In addition to this, Vivaldi 3.1 enhances the built-in ad, tracker blocker, notes and fixes minor bugs in the app. The mobile browser is compatible with devices running Android 5 or higher. You can even use the browser on tablets and Chromebooks as per the company.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Vivaldi says the force dark theme option was added owing to popular demand. You can switch between system default (Android 10), dark, light and dark theme for web pages on the browser. Dark mode is a popular feature, something that WhatsApp took ages to bring to the users. The messaging app now offers native dark theme feature on both Android and iOS devices.