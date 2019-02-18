Vivo reportedly working on 44W FlashCharge technology

Last month, Vivo had trademarked “Vivo FlashCharge” with the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) in the UK. When the filing was spotted, it was speculated that Vivo may soon introduce its own rapid charging technology. A leakster has now claimed that Vivo is internally testing a 44W fast charging technology. He added that the technology will be introduced as Vivo FlashCharge.

Smartphones powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets come with Quick Charge technology provided by the chip marker. Flagship phones powered by Qualcomm processors support up to 18W fast charging. However, various smartphone OEMs from China prefer to delivering their proprietary faster charging technologies, which lets users charge their smartphones in less time.

According to my sources, Vivo is testing a new 44W fast charging technology named as Vivo FlashCharge.#Vivo pic.twitter.com/UsDZIPZ40v — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) February 14, 2019

For instance, Meizu had showcased 55W Super mCharge technology at MWC in 2017. Oppo‘s high-end smartphones come with VOOC Flash Charge technology, while its flagship Find X Lamborghini Edition comes with Super VOOC Flash Charge technology supporting 50W rapid charging. OnePlus smartphones come with 20W Dash Charge, while its latest OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition smartphone comes with 30W Warp Charge technology. Huawei phones are powered by its home-brewed Kirin SoCs, and are equipped with SuperCharge rapid charging technology.

Vivo’s high-end phones such as Vivo NEX Dual Display and Vivo X23 smartphones carry support for 22.5W fast charging technology. However, the Chinese manufacturer has not advertised it with a commercial name as other smartphone OEMs have done. There is a possibility that Vivo may soon start marketing its rapid charging technology as FlashCharge on the forthcoming products. Vivo recently introduced its iQOO sub-brand in China. It is speculated that iQOO will sell premium and futuristic phones, and they could come with built-in support for 44W FlashCharge technology.