Vivo announces a new RGBW camera sensor for smartphones

China-based smartphone maker Vivo has just announced an advanced RGBW sensor. This new sensor will replace the sensors present in current Vivo smartphones in the second half of 2021. The company will bring the sensor to its complete smartphone lineup gradually. Vivo held a press conference to announce the new RGBW camera sensor. As part of the conference, the company shared more information around its latest sensor. This Vivo-signed sensor will minimize the false-color tone problems caused by the light. It is also stated to feature improved sensitivity towards light. According to the company's claims, the new sensor allows capturing 160% more light than conventional sensors.

Vivo unveils new RGBW sensor announced, details

Vivo's new sensor aims to improve photographic experience and image quality. The company emphasizes that it does not use other companies' developments. Instead, the technology and the sensor are all built in-house. RGBW sensors used to be short-lived due to a lack of color in certain images. Vivo has managed to overcome this problem by using advanced algorithms to compensate and even improve colors.

This sensor should theoretically be one of the best sensors on the market. According to a report from SparrowNews, it is clear that this RGBW array is not new. For some context, Huawei used this in its P8 smartphone back in 2015 while improving the light sensitivity. Vivo noted that this sensor is new and a lot of things have changed in the last five years.

The Chinese technology giant aims to include these new sensors in smartphones by the second half of 2021. Only then will we be able to see how successful the new sensors are. In addition, Vivo also announced a partnership with National Geographic. It will hold a smartphone photography contest under the VISION + Mobile Photography Awards program. However, the details and competition rules have not yet been announced.