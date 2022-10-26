comscore Here when your Vivo, iQoo smartphone will get Funtouch OS 13 update
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo Announces Android 13 Based Funtouch Os 13 Check When Your Phone Will Get The Update
News

Vivo announces Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13: Check when your phone will get the update

News

Vivo has started rolling out Android 13 based Funtouch OS 13 to its smartphoes with the Vivo X80 Pro the first device to get the update.

Highlights

  • Vivo has announced the Funtouch OS 13 update for its smartphones.
  • Vivo has also shared a timeline of availability for Funtouch OS 13.
  • Funtouch OS 13 is based on Google’s Android 13.
Funtouch OS 13

Image: Vivo

Google announced Android 13 mobile operating system earlier this year. Now, months later, Vivo has announced Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 skin for all its smartphones. The newly announced Funtouch OS 13 brings some of Android 13‘s most noteworthy features, such as the Material You theme along with a bunch of new features such as an app pinning feature and an iManager that monitors app usage and prevents overheating among other things. Also Read - One UI 5.0 update roll out schedule released for a host of Samsung devices

Funtouch OS 13 top features

Coming to the features, Funtouch OS 13 brings Google’s Material You theme to Vivo and iQoo smartphones. Users can change the colour of their home screen icons to match their wallpaper, system, and app interfaces. They can also customise colours on their system’s UI and built-in apps, including their notification panels, volume control, calculator, and clock. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Series gets Android 13-based One UI 5 update: Check its top features here

Funtouch OS 13 also brings a new app pinning feature to Vivo and iQoo smartphones. Vivo, in a blog post, explained that when another person uses the device, the two-level pinning function keeps the chosen app in view and prevents access to other apps on the device. This feature allows the device owner to set parameters and control the allowed actions within the pinned app when other people are using the device. Additionally, this feature enables users to hide photos and videos as well as selectively choose various applications’ access to specific photos. Also Read - Google unveils Android 13 Go Edition for budget smartphones: Check details

The Funtouch OS 13 also features an iManager, which can specifically help monitor app usage time. If it detects that the CPU usage is too high, it can help users in shutting down the application with one tap. In addition to this, iManager can also prevent overheating by reducing the number of active applications and adjusting CPU frequency based on the phone’s cooling features.

On the photography front, the new Funtouch OS 13 enables users to mute the sound of the video while editing the footage and even make precise volume adjustments on each segment of the video.

Funtouch OS 13 availability

As far as availability is concerned, Vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 will be available from October 24, 2022, on top with smartphones starting with the Vivo X80 Pro. The company will gradually bring this OS update to more devices globally.

Here is a detailed timeline of when Funtouch OS 13 will arrive on Vivo smartphones:

Here is a detailed timeline of when Funtouch OS 13 will arrive on iQoo smartphones:

  • Published Date: October 26, 2022 1:50 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Samsung's One UI 5.0 update schedule is here
News
Samsung's One UI 5.0 update schedule is here
Realme 10 series to debut in China next month: Know details

Mobiles

Realme 10 series to debut in China next month: Know details

CCI imposes a fine of Rs 936.44 crore on Google: Check details

News

CCI imposes a fine of Rs 936.44 crore on Google: Check details

Nothing Ear (Stick) to launch today in India: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs and more

News

Nothing Ear (Stick) to launch today in India: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs and more

WhatsApp says a 'technical error' caused the two-hour global outage

Apps

WhatsApp says a 'technical error' caused the two-hour global outage

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Here when your Vivo, iQoo smartphone will get Funtouch OS 13 update

Samsung's One UI 5.0 update schedule is here

CCI imposes a fine of Rs 936.44 crore on Google: Check details

Nothing Ear (Stick) to launch today in India: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs and more

Meta must cut 20 percent jobs, reduce spending on metaverse: Key investor tells Mark Zuckerberg

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Apple releases MacOS Ventura: Check its top features here

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000, Check out the Video

'Digital art offers a wide reach and brings ideas together more quickly: Sudeepti Tucker

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, Check out how you can Buy

Features

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, Check out how you can Buy
Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops

Features

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops
Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look
Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look