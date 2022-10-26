Here when your Vivo, iQoo smartphone will get Funtouch OS 13 update

Google announced Android 13 mobile operating system earlier this year. Now, months later, Vivo has announced Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 skin for all its smartphones. The newly announced Funtouch OS 13 brings some of Android 13‘s most noteworthy features, such as the Material You theme along with a bunch of new features such as an app pinning feature and an iManager that monitors app usage and prevents overheating among other things. Also Read - One UI 5.0 update roll out schedule released for a host of Samsung devices

Funtouch OS 13 top features

Coming to the features, Funtouch OS 13 brings Google's Material You theme to Vivo and iQoo smartphones. Users can change the colour of their home screen icons to match their wallpaper, system, and app interfaces. They can also customise colours on their system's UI and built-in apps, including their notification panels, volume control, calculator, and clock.

Funtouch OS 13 also brings a new app pinning feature to Vivo and iQoo smartphones. Vivo, in a blog post, explained that when another person uses the device, the two-level pinning function keeps the chosen app in view and prevents access to other apps on the device. This feature allows the device owner to set parameters and control the allowed actions within the pinned app when other people are using the device. Additionally, this feature enables users to hide photos and videos as well as selectively choose various applications' access to specific photos.

The Funtouch OS 13 also features an iManager, which can specifically help monitor app usage time. If it detects that the CPU usage is too high, it can help users in shutting down the application with one tap. In addition to this, iManager can also prevent overheating by reducing the number of active applications and adjusting CPU frequency based on the phone’s cooling features.

On the photography front, the new Funtouch OS 13 enables users to mute the sound of the video while editing the footage and even make precise volume adjustments on each segment of the video.

Funtouch OS 13 availability

As far as availability is concerned, Vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 will be available from October 24, 2022, on top with smartphones starting with the Vivo X80 Pro. The company will gradually bring this OS update to more devices globally.

Here is a detailed timeline of when Funtouch OS 13 will arrive on Vivo smartphones:

Here is a detailed timeline of when Funtouch OS 13 will arrive on iQoo smartphones: