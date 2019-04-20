comscore
  Vivo announces Funtouch OS 9 roadmap, 13 devices will get Android Pie
Vivo announces Funtouch OS 9 roadmap, 13 devices will get Android Pie

Vivo plans to release Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie for a total of 13 devices this year. The roadmap shows how Android OEMs lag Google when it comes to software update cycle.

Google announced Android 9 Pie, the newest version of its mobile operating system, in August last year. However, the operating system is yet to reach a large majority of Android smartphones. While Google’s OEM partners have been releasing Android road map, the roll out has been rather slow. Now, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has announced its road map for the roll out of its latest Funtouch OS 9, which is based on Android Pie. The Funtouch OS 9 is designed on top of Android Pie and it became official for the first time last month when Vivo launched the X27 smartphone.

Vivo plans to release Funtouch OS 9 to a total of 13 smartphones by July this year. It has also announced that these devices will be getting the update mostly in beta form and not a stable release. The update is currently being tested on five models, including Vivo X21i, Vivo Z1, Vivo Z1i, Vivo X23 and Vivo X23 Symphony Edition. The second batch of devices that will get Funtouch OS 9 include the Vivo X21, Vivo X21 UD, Vivo X21s, Vivo NEX A, Vivo NEX S, Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition and the Vivo Z3i.

Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in April 2019

Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in April 2019

All the devices in the second batch will get the update in the form of a beta release in June. The timeline, which was spotted first by ITHome, pertains only to the Chinese market and Vivo has not shared plans for release of Android Pie for the global market just yet. Considering Vivo releases only limited models in the global market, the schedule could significantly differ and might even arrive later than the Chinese versions.

Watch: Vivo APEX First Look

The road map for release of Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie shows the very problem Google is trying to fix for several years now. The Android Distribution Dashboard has not been updated for nearly six months and there is no clarity on the market share of Android Pie in terms of install base. Android Pie was expected to arrive on devices faster thanks to Project Treble but that has remained a distant dream for now with most users still stuck on Android Oreo or Nougat depending on their OEM device.

