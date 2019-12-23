Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is set to launch a new smartphone at Mobile World Congress next year. The company has begun sending out media invites for an event at MWC 2020 where it could introduce a foldable smartphone. The event is scheduled for February 23, a day before the official start of the event. MWC 2020 is being held from February 24 to February 27 in Barcelona, Spain. Vivo has never been main a big player to introduce new smartphones at MWC but it will change next year.

Vivo to announce new smartphone at MWC 2020

There is not much information about Vivo’s plan for new device to be launched at MWC in February 2020. However, the invite comes with a big “v” designed in such a way that it suggests a foldable smartphone. This could also mean a foldable smartphone that looks like the now delayed Motorola Razr foldable smartphone. It could also be a flagship smartphone in the Vivo V-series or the Nex series. At MWC 2019, Xiaomi made big announcements aimed at the European market. We might see Vivo taking the same approach in 2020.

According to Gartner, the global smartphone market was weak during the third quarter of 2019. The report highlighted that only Huawei, Samsung and Oppo increased their market share. Vivo, on the other hand, also registered growth in market share, owing to demand for mid tier smartphones. “Today’s smartphone user is opting for mid tier smartphones over premium-tier ones because they offer better value for money,” said Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner.

Vivo has seen solid gains in the market share in the Indian smartphone market. Despite strong gains by Realme, Vivo has held on to number three position in the Indian market. There are reports suggesting it could soon beat Samsung and become the second major brand in the country. However, it could also be eyeing a piece of European smartphone maker. The event at MWC 2020 could be a way to put on a show for that market.