Vivo APEX 2019 unveiled with full-screen display and no physical buttons or ports

There is currently no word on when the Vivo APEX 2019 will reach the mass market.

  • Updated: January 24, 2019 4:02 PM IST
After the notch, going button-less seems to be the next trend in the smartphone industry. Yesterday, after the unveiling of the ‘hole-less’ Meizu Zero, today Vivo has taken the wraps off its futuristic APEX 2019. Like last year’s APEX, this new smartphone is way ahead of its peers as far as the design and tech are concerned.

The Vivo APEX 2019 is a design marvel featuring a glass unibody design with curved edges and rounded corners. But the highlight is the absence of any hardware buttons or ports. We have seen manufacturers ditching the 3.5mm audio jack, and Vivo has gone a step ahead and dropped the USB port and front camera as well. For photography, there is a dual camera module at the back.

For charging, there are magnetic pins at the back for connecting a magnetic charger. There are no speaker grilles either, and Vivo is using a liquid cooling pipe inside for better dispersion of heat. The company has also dropped all the physical buttons from the device, and instead, there are pressure sensors and capacitive buttons.

Vivo APEX 2019 specifications, features

Besides its standout design, the new smartphone is also a flagship device through and through as far as specifications are concerned. It flaunts a 6.39-inch full-screen display with a very thin bezel at the bottom. Under the hood is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with a whopping 12GB of RAM. There is also 512GB of internal storage.

Another highlight of the Vivo APEX 2019 is its security feature. Though we have seen in-screen fingerprint sensors in smartphones, the tech on Vivo’s smartphone is on another level. The APEX 2019 is the first device to feature full-screen fingerprint recognition.

On the software front, the device is seen running Android Pie-based FunTouch OS 5.0. Buyers will be able to choose from three color options including Mica White, Titanium Silver, and Strontium Lime.

  • Published Date: January 24, 2019 4:02 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 24, 2019 4:02 PM IST

