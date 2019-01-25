From full-display fingerprint sensing to buttonless design: Here is a look at five major features of Vivo Apex 2019

Vivo has officially launched the Apex 2019 concept smartphone in China, a device that the Chinese smartphone maker believes will pave way for smartphone design in 2019. The device arrived just a day after Meizu introduced Zero, a device with holeless design that ditches all the ports and buttons in favor of wireless charging and pressure sensitive edges. Both the phones show how Chinese smartphone makers are now trumping their American and Korean counterparts when it comes to design, performance and tech innovation. The Apex 2019 is technically a second generation NEX smartphone even though it is not called that by the company. Here is a look at some of the features that make it a unique and competitive smartphone:

Goodbye ports and buttons

Like the Meizu Zero, the Apex 2019 from Vivo also gets rid of ports and buttons need for actions like powering the device and controlling the volume. Instead the body of the device is now hidden with dual sensor that will perform these actions and there is a magnetic interface called MagPort on the back of the device that will be used fro charging and data transfer. Vivo is not going overboard to throw all hats behind wireless charging like Meizu and is instead sticking to more familiar user interface.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

Full-Display Fingerprint Scanning

Vivo beat every other smartphone maker in the world to introduce in-display fingerprint scanning when it introduced the X20 UD smartphone in China. Since then, the technology has evolved significantly and companies have switched from optical to ultrasonic sensors for faster and seamless experience. On the Apex 2019, Vivo is taking this a step further with full-display fingerprint scanning. In theory, every inch of the display is now a biometric recognition area.

Display doubles as the speaker

The Apex 2019 features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display, which of course, allows for the implementation of this in-display fingerprint scanning mechanism. However, what’s new this year, is the introduction of sound through the display. The AMOLED display of the Apex 2019 doubles as the speaker and used piezoelectric transducer to emit sound. The display is also surrounded by thin bezels.

5G Ready

The Apex 2019 is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with Snapdragon X50 modem for 5G wireless mobile communication. The Apex 2019 will be among the first devices to support the next generation wireless telephony and it is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage to handle the faster data transfer.

What about the selfie camera?

This is the answered question about the Apex 2019. It features a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors on the back. However, there is no mention of the front camera system. Since the display is without a notch or hole, it is tipped that the phone sports a second-generation elevating selfie camera with linear motor.