comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo APEX 2019 full-screen fingerprint sensor's accuracy and speed demoed
News

Vivo APEX 2019 full-screen fingerprint sensor's accuracy and speed demoed

News

The new fingerprint reader seems very fast and accurate.

vivo-apex-2019-fingerprint-sensor

Vivo’s concept APEX series is just a year old, and it already has some great innovations to its name. However, the Chinese manufacturer just revealed its second-gen device, called APEX 2019, and it is jaw-dropping. Among a long list of impressive features is a world’s first in-screen fingerprint reader that works on the complete screen. Yes, you heard it right. Vivo has now shared a short video demonstrating the feature, and its accuracy on its official Weibo account today.

Vivo was the first to demo the in-screen fingerprint reader which was then followed by a second-gen sensor that had a wide area of scan. Now, the company has done it once again with a full-screen optical sensor. From the short video, it seems that Vivo has managed to improve, not only the active area of the sensor, but also its speed and accuracy.

Optical fingerprint sensors are not very accurate with scanning and if Vivo manages to change that, it could spur mass adoption and compete with the upcoming ultrasonic sensors that are expected to be very accurate. For now, the Vivo APEX 2019 is just a concept smartphone with no release dates or price tags. That said, the media is likely to get some hands-on time with the device at MWC 2019 next month.

Vivo employs a Super Unibody” curved glass design that frees the chassis of any cutouts. Hence, there are no ports for a 3.5mm headphone jack, charging, or speakers. In fact, there are no physical buttons of any type either.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

The Vivo APEX 2019 is also a powerhouse inside with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and 5G connectivity inside. However, the biggest sacrifice of the design is the front camera which doesn’t exist on the futuristic concept device. It remains to be seen whether Vivo will introduce a tweaked version of the Vivo APEX 2019 at MWC 2019 that could address the shortcoming.

  • Published Date: January 25, 2019 12:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3 gets January 2019 Android Security update
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ reportedly starts receiving Android Pie beta 2 update
thumb-img
News
Tata Sky reveals new three-step process for individual channel subscription after TRAI regulations
thumb-img
News
Mystery 'Google Coral' with Android Q, 6GB of RAM spotted on Geekbench

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Vivo APEX 2019 full-screen fingerprint sensor's accuracy and speed demoed

Vodafone's new Rs 497 prepaid plan announced with 1.6GB data per day

Redmi Note 5 Pro gets Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0

Nokia 3 gets January 2019 Android Security update

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg clarifies 'We don't sell people's data'

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mystery 'Google Coral' with Android Q, 6GB of RAM spotted on Geekbench

News

Mystery 'Google Coral' with Android Q, 6GB of RAM spotted on Geekbench
Vivo Apex 2019: Top five features to know

News

Vivo Apex 2019: Top five features to know
Vivo APEX 2019 goes official

News

Vivo APEX 2019 goes official
Huawei's 5G foldable phone with Kirin 980 SoC, Balong 5000 to debut at MWC 2019

News

Huawei's 5G foldable phone with Kirin 980 SoC, Balong 5000 to debut at MWC 2019
Oppo foldable smartphone to reportedly launch at MWC 2019

News

Oppo foldable smartphone to reportedly launch at MWC 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Disha Patani के हाथ में दिखा सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M-सीरीज स्मार्टफोन, लॉन्च के समय का भी हुआ खुलासा

शाओमी के इस ऐप से भारत में खरीदिए चीन में लॉन्च हुए एक्सक्लूसिव प्रॉडक्ट्स

Vivo Apex 2019 में है 12GB रैम, डिस्प्ले में कही भी फिंगर लगाने से हो जाएगा अनलॉक

शाओमी Redmi Go स्मार्टफोन का रेंडर हुआ लीक, सामने आई सभी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Vodafone Idea ने पेश किया 24 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, 28 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ मिल रहा है कॉलिंग बेनिफिट

News

Vivo APEX 2019 full-screen fingerprint sensor's accuracy and speed demoed
News
Vivo APEX 2019 full-screen fingerprint sensor's accuracy and speed demoed
Vodafone's new Rs 497 prepaid plan announced with 1.6GB data per day

News

Vodafone's new Rs 497 prepaid plan announced with 1.6GB data per day
Redmi Note 5 Pro gets Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0

News

Redmi Note 5 Pro gets Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0
Nokia 3 gets January 2019 Android Security update

News

Nokia 3 gets January 2019 Android Security update
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg clarifies 'We don't sell people's data'

News

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg clarifies 'We don't sell people's data'