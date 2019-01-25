Vivo APEX 2019 full-screen fingerprint sensor's accuracy and speed demoed

Vivo’s concept APEX series is just a year old, and it already has some great innovations to its name. However, the Chinese manufacturer just revealed its second-gen device, called APEX 2019, and it is jaw-dropping. Among a long list of impressive features is a world’s first in-screen fingerprint reader that works on the complete screen. Yes, you heard it right. Vivo has now shared a short video demonstrating the feature, and its accuracy on its official Weibo account today.

Vivo was the first to demo the in-screen fingerprint reader which was then followed by a second-gen sensor that had a wide area of scan. Now, the company has done it once again with a full-screen optical sensor. From the short video, it seems that Vivo has managed to improve, not only the active area of the sensor, but also its speed and accuracy.

Optical fingerprint sensors are not very accurate with scanning and if Vivo manages to change that, it could spur mass adoption and compete with the upcoming ultrasonic sensors that are expected to be very accurate. For now, the Vivo APEX 2019 is just a concept smartphone with no release dates or price tags. That said, the media is likely to get some hands-on time with the device at MWC 2019 next month.

Vivo employs a Super Unibody” curved glass design that frees the chassis of any cutouts. Hence, there are no ports for a 3.5mm headphone jack, charging, or speakers. In fact, there are no physical buttons of any type either.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

The Vivo APEX 2019 is also a powerhouse inside with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and 5G connectivity inside. However, the biggest sacrifice of the design is the front camera which doesn’t exist on the futuristic concept device. It remains to be seen whether Vivo will introduce a tweaked version of the Vivo APEX 2019 at MWC 2019 that could address the shortcoming.