comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo Apex 2019 render leaked again with edge-to-edge screen and almost non-existing bezels
News

Vivo Apex 2019 render leaked again with edge-to-edge screen and almost non-existing bezels

News

The Vivo handset is likely to come with a new and improved in-display fingerprint sensor.

  • Published: January 21, 2019 3:33 PM IST
Vivo Apex 2019

In 2018, Vivo flaunted its Apex smartphone with highest screen-to-body ratio and half-screen in-display fingerprint reader tech. The company is all set to launch the Vivo Apex 2019 on January 24 with an even better design, as per teasers. The details of the upcoming Vivo device is still under wraps; however, a suspected render of the Vivo Apex 2019 has been leaked on Weibo by @Leaks_Viet_Nam.

Gizchina reported that the device may ditch buttons or keys, or a headphone jack as per Chinese users who performed a blind hands-on test of the Vivo Apex 2019 design. “As described by Chinese participants of the blind test, it shape feels like a metal soap or a cobblestone that is rounded from all sides,” the report stated.

Watch: Vivo V11 Pro First Look

The leaked render show the smartphone with an edge-to-edge screen with almost non-existing bezels; however, one will notice slight bezel on the bottom. The handset is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor with a new and improved tech. Interestingly, there is no fancy punch-hole camera on the front to avoid the notch. There could a motorized camera as the image only shows the front of the smartphone without a selfie camera. However, this is just a leaked render, and there are quite a few speculations.

So, Vivo fans are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt. Besides, previous leaks and rumors asserted that the Vivo Apex 2019 could come with a model number EKI1831, and could feature a round-design aspect, similar to recent Vivo teasers. The handset is reportedly codenamed Waterdrop.

  • Published Date: January 21, 2019 3:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
BSNL debuts Rs 899 prepaid plan
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG partners with Intel to bring Highlight Clip Challenge
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A8s FE with gradient color scheme launching next month
thumb-img
News
Samsung announces Exynos 7 Series 7904 SoC in India

Most Popular

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

After Vodafone and Reliance Jio, Airtel debuts yearly prepaid plan

Xiaomi Redmi 6 MIUI 10.2.2.0 stable update starts rolling out

Vivo NEX Dual Display DeMarcus Cousins Edition teased

Vivo Apex 2019 render leaked again with edge-to-edge screen and almost non-existing bezels

Mukesh Ambani supports data localization plan

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo NEX Dual Display DeMarcus Cousins Edition teased

News

Vivo NEX Dual Display DeMarcus Cousins Edition teased
Vivo Apex 2019 render leaked again with edge-to-edge screen and almost non-existing bezels

News

Vivo Apex 2019 render leaked again with edge-to-edge screen and almost non-existing bezels
LG V40 ThinQ vs OnePlus 6T vs Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Vivo Nex

News

LG V40 ThinQ vs OnePlus 6T vs Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Vivo Nex
Vivo V11 Android Pie update coming soon, suggests benchmark listing

News

Vivo V11 Android Pie update coming soon, suggests benchmark listing
Amazon Great Indian Sale: Top smartphone deals

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Top smartphone deals

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A8s FE ग्रेडिएंट कलर स्कीम के साथ अगले महीने होगा लॉन्च

Tata Docomo ने पेश किया 165 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, कॉल के साथ मिल रहा है डाटा बेनिफिट

सैमसंग Galaxy S10 गीकबेंच पर Exynos 9820 SoC के साथ हुआ स्पॉट, जानें फीचर्स

सैमसंग Galaxy M20 की तस्वीर ऑनलाइन हुई लीक, दिखाई दिया ड्यूल कैमरा और फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर

Vivo V11 के लिए जल्द रिलीज हो सकता है एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई, बेंचमार्किंग वेबसाइट पर हुआ स्पॉट

News

After Vodafone and Reliance Jio, Airtel debuts yearly prepaid plan
News
After Vodafone and Reliance Jio, Airtel debuts yearly prepaid plan
Xiaomi Redmi 6 MIUI 10.2.2.0 stable update starts rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6 MIUI 10.2.2.0 stable update starts rolling out
Vivo NEX Dual Display DeMarcus Cousins Edition teased

News

Vivo NEX Dual Display DeMarcus Cousins Edition teased
Vivo Apex 2019 render leaked again with edge-to-edge screen and almost non-existing bezels

News

Vivo Apex 2019 render leaked again with edge-to-edge screen and almost non-existing bezels
Mukesh Ambani supports data localization plan

News

Mukesh Ambani supports data localization plan