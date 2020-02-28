comscore Vivo APEX 2020 launched with 60W wireless charging | BGR India
Vivo APEX 2020 concept phone launched with 60W wireless charging, waterfall display

The Vivo APEX 2020 is a concept phone with incredible features like a gimbal camera, better optical zoom and 60W wireless charging.

  • Published: February 28, 2020 6:04 PM IST
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo was expected to display its upcoming Vivo Apex 2020 concept smartphone at the Mobile World Congress 2020. The event, however, was canceled and that delayed the reveal of many smartphones, including the Vivo concept smartphone. The brand had decided to pull out of the event in time. However, the brand had also put up various posters teasing its upcoming phone around Barcelona, the host city of MWC 2020.

This gave us our first look at the device recently. Further, we also found out that the concept phone features a gimbal-like stabilization technology on the primary 48-megapixel camera. Now that the phone has launched, we have a new revelation on the smartphone. The Vivo Apex 2020 will feature an insane 60W wireless charging.

A new poster recently hinted at the feature at a unique feature even before the launch. It suggested that the Vivo APEX 2020 will feature an ultra-fast flash charging technology. Though there was no definite number mentioned, the graphic on the poster reveals a 60W figure. While the 60W – 65W fast charging tech is the highest number we have been seeing in recently revealed, that is the number for wired charging. A 60W wireless charging is a big step.

The big wireless charging figure also brings more challenges to the table. Wireless charging setups are known to heat up smartphones. And that too is for wireless charging speeds much lower than 60W. How the Vivo APEX 2020 concept smartphone handles the heating issue is something that remains to be seen. The battery capacity is also still not officially revealed.

Vivo APEX 2020 concept phone to launch on February 28: What to expect

Vivo APEX 2020 concept phone to launch on February 28: What to expect

Vivo APEX 2020: Other specifications

Apart from the insane wireless charging speed, the Vivo APEX 2020 concept smartphone also features a curved waterfall display. The smartphone also features a Snapdragon 865 along with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is also a 1080p screen on the phone. Not that the specifications will really matter since the phone will never commercially launch.

