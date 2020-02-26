comscore Vivo APEX 2020 concept phone to launch on February 28 | BGR India
  Vivo APEX 2020 concept phone to launch on February 28: What to expect
Vivo APEX 2020 concept phone to launch on February 28: What to expect

Vivo APEX 2020 will bring waterfall display with 120-degree curved edges on both the sides. It will also sport rear camera with up to 7.5x optical zoom.

  Published: February 26, 2020 9:24 AM IST
vivo apex 2020 concept

Vivo APEX 2020, the next concept smartphone in the APEX series, will launch on February 28. The smartphone was initially set to debut at Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona. With the largest mobile show now cancelled, Vivo has announced a new launch date for the device. While APEX 2020 debuts on February 28, the teasers for the device have been all over the place in Barcelona. Like other smartphone makers, Vivo will also introduce the APEX 2020 smartphone via an online launch event.

Vivo APEX 2020 Concept Phone launch: What to expect

Ahead of the launch this week, Vivo has shared teaser for the APEX 2020 concept phone. In the past, Vivo has used its APEX product line as a way to showcase new features coming to its smartphones. The next device is set to follow in the footsteps of its predecessors. The posters revealed by the company are in line with what we have seen from brandings in Barcelona. They show the front of the device and the back side.

These teaser images confirm that Vivo APEX 2020 Concept phone will launch with a port-less design. The front of the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.45-inch display with waterfall design. There is a 120-degree curve on both sides of the display. Like its rivals, Vivo is also expected to adopt a display with 120Hz refresh rate. The side of the device is tipped to feature second-generation pressure sensitive on-screen buttons.

Vivo also seems to be bringing new camera features with the APEX 2020 concept phone. On the back, there seems to be a circular camera module. The top sensor appears to be a periscope setup. It is rumored to bring up to 7.5x optical zoom to the smartphone. There is also a second 48-megapixel camera that is being dubbed as “GIMBAL CAMERA”. It is still not clear how different the camera experience will be. We don’t have to wait long to know the details for sure.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 26, 2020 9:24 AM IST

