comscore Vivo APEX 2020 to launch at MWC 2020 on February 23 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo APEX 2020 to launch at MWC 2020 on February 23, reveals leaked invite
News

Vivo APEX 2020 to launch at MWC 2020 on February 23, reveals leaked invite

News

Vivo is set to launch its next concept smartphone called APEX 2020 at MWC on February 23. Here is what we know.

  • Published: January 14, 2020 12:24 PM IST
Vivo APEX 2020 main

Photo: Weibo

Vivo has announced plans to introduce a new device at Mobile World Congress 2020 next month in Barcelona, Spain. Now, the invite for the Chinese smartphone maker’s big invite has leaked online. The invite reveals some of the key information ahead of official invite from the company. At MWC 2020, Vivo is expected to showcase its APEX 2020 concept smartphone. The invite comes with the slogan “Empower the Next” and will be held on February 23 and February 24, 2020.

Related Stories


Vivo APEX 2020 launch set for MWC 2020

Like Oppo, which showed off its 10x lossless zoom concept at MWC last year, Vivo is also planning to show a concept device at the event. For Vivo, APEX product category has been all about showcasing its tech prowess. The company introduced its first APEX concept device in early 2018. The smartphone came with a near bezel-less design and was the first to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Last year, the company stretched the technology even further with the next device.

The APEX concept device from 2019 had a fingerprint scanner that not only worked from under the display. It, in fact, worked from anywhere within the display. The smartphone was also unique with a design that had no holes or buttons or ports. The 2020 edition of APEX concept could push the boundaries even further and show innovation from the company. The APEX 2020 concept could focus on new display technology, cameras with better optical zoom and probably, a new form of biometric authentication.

vivo, vivo apex 2020, mwc 2020, vivo mwc 2020, vivo apex 2020 launch, apex 2020

Photo: Weibo

The details about this upcoming concept device from Vivo remains unknown at this moment. We might see more details about this device leak in the coming weeks. One thing, however, is certain. This concept smartphone will house a Snapdragon 865 SoC and support 5G networks. At MWC 2020, Vivo is also expected to showcase other devices. It might also announce its official entry into the Spanish market and further expansion in Europe. Xiaomi and Huawei have successfully built a following in Europe and Vivo could follow them.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 14, 2020 12:24 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Vivo APEX 2019

Vivo APEX 2019
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Amazon Great Indian Sale Deals Revealed: Get Details
Deals
Amazon Great Indian Sale Deals Revealed: Get Details
Honor Band 5i and Honor Magic Watch 2 smartwatch launched in India: Check details

Wearables

Honor Band 5i and Honor Magic Watch 2 smartwatch launched in India: Check details

Honor 9X launched in India: Price, sale date

News

Honor 9X launched in India: Price, sale date

Fortnite tops list of revenue made by free-to-play games in 2019

Gaming

Fortnite tops list of revenue made by free-to-play games in 2019

MWC 2020: TCL plans to launch new smartphones

News

MWC 2020: TCL plans to launch new smartphones

Most Popular

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Realme 5i first impressions

Honor 9X launched in India: Price, sale date, offers

MWC 2020: TCL plans to launch new smartphones

Vivo APEX 2020 to launch at MWC 2020 on February 23

India vs Australia 1st ODI: How to watch live stream

Binge-watching shows is harming you; Here's why

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

MWC 2020: TCL plans to launch new smartphones

News

MWC 2020: TCL plans to launch new smartphones
Vivo APEX 2020 to launch at MWC 2020 on February 23

News

Vivo APEX 2020 to launch at MWC 2020 on February 23
Best Phones with four camera in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phones with four camera in India in 2020
Airtel Wi-Fi calling: Does your device support it?

News

Airtel Wi-Fi calling: Does your device support it?
Best budget phones that you can buy for TikTok videos in 2020

Top Products

Best budget phones that you can buy for TikTok videos in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 9X स्मार्टफोन भारत में 13,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खासियत

Honor Magic Watch 2 और Honor Band 5i भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

PUBG ने टीज किया बेहतर टेक्स्चर और ग्राफिक्स वाला नया Miramar मैप

Amazon Great Indian Sale : 19 से 22 जनवरी तक अमेजन पर मिलेंगे ये धमाकेदार ऑफर्स, देखें लिस्ट

Microsoft Windows 7 को आज से नहीं मिलेंगे सिक्योरिटी अपडेट, फ्री में ऐसे अपडेट करें Windows 10

News

Honor 9X launched in India: Price, sale date, offers
News
Honor 9X launched in India: Price, sale date, offers
MWC 2020: TCL plans to launch new smartphones

News

MWC 2020: TCL plans to launch new smartphones
Vivo APEX 2020 to launch at MWC 2020 on February 23

News

Vivo APEX 2020 to launch at MWC 2020 on February 23
India vs Australia 1st ODI: How to watch live stream

News

India vs Australia 1st ODI: How to watch live stream
Binge-watching shows is harming you; Here's why

News

Binge-watching shows is harming you; Here's why