Vivo APEX 2020 to launch at MWC 2020 on February 23

Vivo has announced plans to introduce a new device at Mobile World Congress 2020 next month in Barcelona, Spain. Now, the invite for the Chinese smartphone maker’s big invite has leaked online. The invite reveals some of the key information ahead of official invite from the company. At MWC 2020, Vivo is expected to showcase its APEX 2020 concept smartphone. The invite comes with the slogan “Empower the Next” and will be held on February 23 and February 24, 2020.

Vivo APEX 2020 launch set for MWC 2020

Like Oppo, which showed off its 10x lossless zoom concept at MWC last year, Vivo is also planning to show a concept device at the event. For Vivo, APEX product category has been all about showcasing its tech prowess. The company introduced its first APEX concept device in early 2018. The smartphone came with a near bezel-less design and was the first to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Last year, the company stretched the technology even further with the next device.

The APEX concept device from 2019 had a fingerprint scanner that not only worked from under the display. It, in fact, worked from anywhere within the display. The smartphone was also unique with a design that had no holes or buttons or ports. The 2020 edition of APEX concept could push the boundaries even further and show innovation from the company. The APEX 2020 concept could focus on new display technology, cameras with better optical zoom and probably, a new form of biometric authentication.

The details about this upcoming concept device from Vivo remains unknown at this moment. We might see more details about this device leak in the coming weeks. One thing, however, is certain. This concept smartphone will house a Snapdragon 865 SoC and support 5G networks. At MWC 2020, Vivo is also expected to showcase other devices. It might also announce its official entry into the Spanish market and further expansion in Europe. Xiaomi and Huawei have successfully built a following in Europe and Vivo could follow them.

Story Timeline