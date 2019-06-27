comscore Vivo AR Glass launched at MWC Shanghai 2019 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo AR Glass launched as a companion to its 5G smartphone at MWC 2019 Shanghai
News

Vivo AR Glass launched as a companion to its 5G smartphone at MWC 2019 Shanghai

News

Vivo AR Glass announced at MWC 2019 Shanghai currently supports five applications: mobile game, mobile office, 5G theatre, facial recognition and object recognition.

  • Published: June 27, 2019 2:23 PM IST
Vivo AR Glasses MWC Shanghai main

Vivo has announced its first AR glasses at MWC 2019 Shanghai. The glasses are the first from a mainstream Chinese company. AR Glass from Vivo supports dual-screen display and also comes with six degrees of freedom. Augmented Reality is becoming the next big frontier for technology companies around the world. Google was the first to throw its hat in the space with Google Glass. However, Microsoft and Magic Leap have announced better wearables aimed at AR applications.

While mainstream AR glasses offer untethered experience, Vivo’s AR Glass is a tethered device. The Chinese smartphone maker notes in a press release that it need to be connected with a 5G smartphone. Once connected, users will be able to experience a range of applications such as mobile office, AR games, 3D high-definition videos. There is also support for facial recognition and object recognition on the Vivo AR Glass. At MWC 2019 Shanghai, Vivo announced that its first commercial 5G smartphone will debut during the third quarter of this year.

Oppo showcases its under screen camera solution at MWC Shanghai 2019

Also Read

Oppo showcases its under screen camera solution at MWC Shanghai 2019

The AR Glass, on the other hand, is a companion to the 5G smartphone. Vivo says that once the AR Glass starts to project the content, the 5G smartphone will act as the control. The smartphone will be the primary device for users to switch and select applications. While playing an AR game, Vivo says the smartphone will become the main console. Augmented Reality is still very much a nascent industry with players trying to catch the imagination of consumers.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

While untethered is expected to be the way forward, Vivo is smartly tethering its AR glass to 5G smartphone. The use case of the 5G smartphone with the glasses seem endless. It says when users enable mobile office on AR Glass, the smartphone will become keyboard. Vivo’s AR Glass currently support five applications: mobile game, mobile office, 5G theatre, facial recognition and object recognition. Vivo is not sharing additional software information or price just yet.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 27, 2019 2:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Buds update with bug fixes rolling out
thumb-img
News
OnePlus 5, 5T OxygenOS Open Beta Final builds rolling out
thumb-img
News
Realme 3 Diamond Red gradient color variant leaked
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 case renders leaked

Editor's Pick

Vivo AR Glass launched at MWC 2019 Shanghai
News
Vivo AR Glass launched at MWC 2019 Shanghai
Airtel Thanks now offers benefits to V-Fiber Broadband customers

News

Airtel Thanks now offers benefits to V-Fiber Broadband customers

WhatsApp may soon let you share Status to Gmail, Instagram

News

WhatsApp may soon let you share Status to Gmail, Instagram

Samsung Galaxy Buds update with bug fixes rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds update with bug fixes rolling out

How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp on Android and iOS

How To

How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp on Android and iOS

Most Popular

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Motorola One Vision Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A70 get new software updates

Vivo AR Glass launched at MWC 2019 Shanghai

Airtel Thanks now offers benefits to V-Fiber Broadband customers

WhatsApp may soon let you share Status to Gmail, Instagram

Samsung Galaxy Buds update with bug fixes rolling out

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo AR Glass launched at MWC 2019 Shanghai

News

Vivo AR Glass launched at MWC 2019 Shanghai
Vivo Z1 Pro Gaming Review

Gaming

Vivo Z1 Pro Gaming Review
Vivo Super FlashCharge 120W announced at MWC Shanghai 2019

News

Vivo Super FlashCharge 120W announced at MWC Shanghai 2019
Best smartphones with 48MP camera

Top Products

Best smartphones with 48MP camera
Best smartphones with triple cameras to buy in June 2019

News

Best smartphones with triple cameras to buy in June 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi CC9e के चार वेरिएंट, कलर और प्राइस के साथ हुए लीक, 2 जुलाई को होंगे लॉन्च

Mi Days Sale: Xiaomi Smartphones, Smart TVs, Earphones पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

BSNL ने पेश किया 1,345 रुपये वाला प्रीपेड प्लान, एक साल तक रोज मिलेगा 1.5 GB हाई स्पीड इंटरनेट डेटा

Realme 3 का रेड ग्रेडिएंट कलर वेरिएंट लीक, भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च

सिंगल लाउडस्पीकर के साथ आएगा Samsung Galaxy Note 10, नहीं होगा 3.5mm ऑडियो जैक

News

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A70 get new software updates
News
Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A70 get new software updates
Vivo AR Glass launched at MWC 2019 Shanghai

News

Vivo AR Glass launched at MWC 2019 Shanghai
Airtel Thanks now offers benefits to V-Fiber Broadband customers

News

Airtel Thanks now offers benefits to V-Fiber Broadband customers
WhatsApp may soon let you share Status to Gmail, Instagram

News

WhatsApp may soon let you share Status to Gmail, Instagram
Samsung Galaxy Buds update with bug fixes rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds update with bug fixes rolling out