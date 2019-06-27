Vivo has announced its first AR glasses at MWC 2019 Shanghai. The glasses are the first from a mainstream Chinese company. AR Glass from Vivo supports dual-screen display and also comes with six degrees of freedom. Augmented Reality is becoming the next big frontier for technology companies around the world. Google was the first to throw its hat in the space with Google Glass. However, Microsoft and Magic Leap have announced better wearables aimed at AR applications.

While mainstream AR glasses offer untethered experience, Vivo’s AR Glass is a tethered device. The Chinese smartphone maker notes in a press release that it need to be connected with a 5G smartphone. Once connected, users will be able to experience a range of applications such as mobile office, AR games, 3D high-definition videos. There is also support for facial recognition and object recognition on the Vivo AR Glass. At MWC 2019 Shanghai, Vivo announced that its first commercial 5G smartphone will debut during the third quarter of this year.

The AR Glass, on the other hand, is a companion to the 5G smartphone. Vivo says that once the AR Glass starts to project the content, the 5G smartphone will act as the control. The smartphone will be the primary device for users to switch and select applications. While playing an AR game, Vivo says the smartphone will become the main console. Augmented Reality is still very much a nascent industry with players trying to catch the imagination of consumers.

While untethered is expected to be the way forward, Vivo is smartly tethering its AR glass to 5G smartphone. The use case of the 5G smartphone with the glasses seem endless. It says when users enable mobile office on AR Glass, the smartphone will become keyboard. Vivo’s AR Glass currently support five applications: mobile game, mobile office, 5G theatre, facial recognition and object recognition. Vivo is not sharing additional software information or price just yet.