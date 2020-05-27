Vivo Days Sale on Flipkart, check out the best deals

Online shopping website Flipkart is hosting the Vivo Days sale again on the platform. This brings discounts and offers to a lot of Vivo smartphones on the site. If you’re in the market looking to buy a Vivo smartphone, now is the best time to get one. The Vivo Days sale will last from today May 27 to May 29. Also Read - Vivo Y70s 5G launched with Exynos 880 SoC, 48MP triple-camera setup: Price, full specifications
Vivo is offering some great deals on phones. This includes up to 10 percent cashback on HDFC and ICICI Bank cards. There is also no-cost EMI on a lot of phones. Let us check out the best deals we have on the brand’s smartphones. Also Read - Vivo Y70s design, specifications, and color variants revealed ahead of launch
Watch: Realme Narzo 10 Review
Vivo Z1X
The first phone here is last year’s Vivo Z1X. The Z1X is a compact all-rounder smartphone from the brand that has a few dedicated gaming features as well. The Vivo Z1X now starts at Rs 15,990 for the 6GB/64GB variant. There is also a 6GB/128GB variant priced at Rs 16,990 and a higher 8GB/128GB variant priced at Rs 17,990. Also Read - Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1
Vivo V19
The latest V-series smartphone from the brand targeted at camera-freaks is also available to buy. The Vivo V19 comes with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup on the back and dual front-facing cameras in a pill-style notch. These include a 32-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. The Vivo V19 is priced at Rs 27,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 31,990 for the highest-end 8GB/256GB variant.
Other smartphones
The older Vivo V17 is also available during the Flipkart Vivo Days sale at Rs 24,990 with no-cost EMI up to 18 months. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y19 is available for Rs 14,990 with no-cost EMI for up to 9 months. The Vivo Y12 is available starting at Rs 10,990 with a no-cost EMI of up to 6 months. Similarly, the Vivo Y15 is available starting at Rs 12,990 with no-cost EMI for up to 6 months. The Vivo S1 is starting at Rs 16,990 for the 4GB/128GB variant with no-cost EMI for up to 9 months. The Vivo S1 Pro is starting at Rs 20,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant with no-cost EMI for up to 18 months. Interested users can head over to Fipkart to check offers on more Vivo smartphones during the sale.
Story Timeline
You Might be Interested
16990
17990
14899
24990
27990