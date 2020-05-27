Vivo Days Sale on Flipkart, check out the best deals

Online shopping website Flipkart is hosting the Vivo Days sale again on the platform. This brings discounts and offers to a lot of Vivo smartphones on the site. If you’re in the market looking to buy a Vivo smartphone, now is the best time to get one. The Vivo Days sale will last from today May 27 to May 29. Also Read - Vivo Y70s 5G launched with Exynos 880 SoC, 48MP triple-camera setup: Price, full specifications

Vivo is offering some great deals on phones. This includes up to 10 percent cashback on HDFC and ICICI Bank cards. There is also no-cost EMI on a lot of phones. Let us check out the best deals we have on the brand’s smartphones. Also Read - Vivo Y70s design, specifications, and color variants revealed ahead of launch

Vivo Z1X

The first phone here is last year’s Vivo Z1X. The Z1X is a compact all-rounder smartphone from the brand that has a few dedicated gaming features as well. The Vivo Z1X now starts at Rs 15,990 for the 6GB/64GB variant. There is also a 6GB/128GB variant priced at Rs 16,990 and a higher 8GB/128GB variant priced at Rs 17,990. Also Read - Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

Vivo V19

The latest V-series smartphone from the brand targeted at camera-freaks is also available to buy. The Vivo V19 comes with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup on the back and dual front-facing cameras in a pill-style notch. These include a 32-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. The Vivo V19 is priced at Rs 27,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 31,990 for the highest-end 8GB/256GB variant.

Other smartphones

The older Vivo V17 is also available during the Flipkart Vivo Days sale at Rs 24,990 with no-cost EMI up to 18 months. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y19 is available for Rs 14,990 with no-cost EMI for up to 9 months. The Vivo Y12 is available starting at Rs 10,990 with a no-cost EMI of up to 6 months. Similarly, the Vivo Y15 is available starting at Rs 12,990 with no-cost EMI for up to 6 months. The Vivo S1 is starting at Rs 16,990 for the 4GB/128GB variant with no-cost EMI for up to 9 months. The Vivo S1 Pro is starting at Rs 20,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant with no-cost EMI for up to 18 months. Interested users can head over to Fipkart to check offers on more Vivo smartphones during the sale.

